Wrexham Loan Report Card: What’s Next for Mullin, Lee, Coady and More?

Wrexham face some major decisions in the summer transfer window as they continue their push toward the Premier League.

The Red Dragons narrowly missed out on a place in the Championship playoffs last season and are bracing for an even more competitive campaign, with the three relegated clubs set to benefit from parachute payments.

Phil Parkinson has already outlined the need to “improve” his squad this summer, and Wrexham are expected to be active in the market for several key signings. They will also need to trim the roster, with 33 players already under contract and only 25 senior players permitted to be registered for Championship competition.

A similar situation arose last summer when 14 senior players departed the club. Wrexham also ended the season with nine players out on loan. Here’s a look at how they performed and whether any could still have a role to play moving forward.

Paul Mullin

Paul Mullin did not make a competitive appearance for Wrexham last season. | IMAGO/News Images

Mullin is expected to be Wrexham’s highest-profile departure this summer, with his time at the club seemingly drawing to a close. With only one year remaining on his contract, the 31-year-old is likely to either leave permanently or spend the final year of his deal out on loan.

Mullin spent the first half of the season on loan at League One side Wigan Athletic, scoring five goals in 26 appearances before the move was cut short in January. He then joined divisional rival Bradford City, where he made nine more appearances before being left out of the matchday squad for the club’s final six games of the season.

He has nothing left to prove in North Wales. Although his role diminished in recent years, Mullin will always be remembered as a Wrexham legend.

Verdict: Permanent exit

Elliot Lee

Elliot Lee made three appearances for the Red Dragons last season. | James Baylis/AMA/Getty Images

Lee also appears set for a Wrexham farewell as he enters the final year of his contract. Like Mullin, the 31-year-old is expected to either leave permanently or spend next season on loan before his deal expires.

He was an unused substitute in the first four Championship matches of the season and made three appearances in the League Cup before an injury effectively ended any hopes of regular involvement. The attacking midfielder later joined League One side Doncaster Rovers on loan, contributing three goals and two assists in 18 appearances.

Lee will leave Wrexham as a club legend, having played a key role in three consecutive promotions.

Verdict: Permanent exit

Conor Coady

Coady could leave the Red Dragons after just one year with the club. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Coady arrived with high expectations last summer, but there appears to be little prospect of a long-term future at the club. The 33-year-old made just six appearances in all competitions after losing the trust of Phil Parkinson and falling out of the starting lineup.

The former England international joined Charlton Athletic on loan in January and went on to make 12 appearances, scoring once. Most of those appearances came in defensive midfield, a position Wrexham are expected to strengthen this summer. However, it is unlikely that Coady will be part of those plans.

With one year remaining on his contract, plus an option for an additional season, Wrexham will likely look to recoup a transfer fee before considering another loan move.

Verdict: Permanent exit

Ryan Hardie

Hardie quickly fell out of favor under Phil Parkinson. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Hardie appeared to be a sensible addition when he joined Wrexham from Plymouth Argyle following the club’s promotion to the Championship. The 29-year-old showed flashes of promise early in the season but was ultimately hindered by a series of costly misses that left him down the pecking order.

He scored just once in 10 appearances for the Red Dragons before joining League One club Huddersfield Town on loan during the winter transfer window. Hardie scored twice in six appearances before suffering a serious injury that prematurely ended his season.

Having signed a three-year deal upon arriving in North Wales, Wrexham may find it difficult to secure a permanent move for him this summer.

Verdict: Another loan

Mo Faal

Wrexham signed Faal for a club record transfer fee in August 2024. | Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Faal became Wrexham’s record signing when he arrived from West Bromwich Albion two years ago, but things have never quite fallen into place. The 23-year-old has made just 16 senior appearances for the Red Dragons and may never add to that tally.

The Gambian striker spent the first half of last season on loan at League One club Port Vale, scoring three goals in 23 appearances, although none came in league competition. He then joined League Two side Cheltenham Town in January, where he scored once in eight appearances.

Faal enters the final year of his contract this summer and may ultimately be remembered as a victim of the club’s rapid rise. Wrexham’s success accelerated so quickly that he was never afforded the time needed to fully develop his raw potential.

Verdict: Another loan

Sebastian Revan

Revan endured an injury troubled loan at Burton Albion. | Steve Christo/Corbis/Getty Images

Revan may feel unfortunate that, despite Wrexham’s anticipated search for a left wing back this summer, he is unlikely to be given an opportunity. Still only 22, he has made 27 senior appearances since joining from Aston Villa two years ago.

He joined League One side Burton Albion on loan last summer and became a regular starter before suffering a hamstring injury that sidelined him for much of the holiday period. Revan returned earlier this year but then suffered another setback, requiring surgery in March and ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Like several others on this list, Revan enters the final year of his contract this summer. While his potential remains evident, it seems unlikely he will realize it at Wrexham.

Verdict: Another loan

Harry Ashfield

Ashfield has attracted interest in a permanent transfer. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ashfield has made nine senior appearances for the Red Dragons, including three during the 2025–26 campaign. He made his Championship debut off the bench against Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day after featuring in the first two rounds of the Carabao Cup in August 2025.

The Welsh youth international then joined League Two club Cheltenham Town on loan, where he scored two goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances. His performances attracted attention, and he is expected to generate significant interest this summer as clubs explore the possibility of a permanent transfer.

League One pair Peterborough United and Barnsley have both made contact regarding a potential move. While Wrexham would prefer to retain Ashfield for another season, they are prepared to consider serious offers.

Verdict: Another loan

Alex Moore

Moore was part of the Wrexham squad in preseason last year. | Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Moore joined Cymru Premier side Colwyn Bay on loan in January and impressed during his spell with the club. The 19-year-old was named Wrexham’s Academy Player of the Season for the 2024–25 campaign and was included in the first-team squad for the club’s preseason tour of Australia and New Zealand last summer.

Phil Parkinson has already indicated that the young central midfielder will head out on loan again this summer to continue his development and gain valuable experience.

Verdict: Another loan

Rio Owen

Owen is set to leave Wrexham on another loan move. | Wrexham AFC

Owen joined Cymru Premier side Caernarfon Town on loan during the winter transfer window. The 19-year-old center forward impressed in 11 appearances, scoring two goals during his time with the club.

Wrexham have already made plans for Owen to spend next season on loan as he continues his development.

Verdict: Another loan

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