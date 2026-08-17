Wrexham’s Next Six Games After Bitter Championship Opening Draw With Cardiff

Wrexham coughed up a late lead to settle for a 1–1 draw with Cardiff City to kick off their 2026–27 Championship campaign on Monday in South Wales.

The Red Dragons came out with a point to prove at the Cardiff City Stadium. After narrowly missing out on the EFL Championship play-offs last season and then bowing out of the Carabao Cup in the first round against Middlesbrough less than two weeks ago, question marks hovered over Phil Parkinson’s side heading into the new campaign.

But any lingering doubts were quieted just three minutes into the team’s season opener thanks to Kieffer Moore’s right foot. The former Cardiff man rifled a strike from a tight angle into the roof of the net to give his side the early lead, and had no qualms about celebrating in front of his old team.

But like so many times last season, Parkinson’s men could not hold onto their lead until the final whistle. In the 98th minute, new goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was beat by Rubin Colwill’s free kick to deny the visitors three points.

Wrexham must be careful not to let the sting from the late collapse linger. Their upcoming fixtures promise even bigger tests, rivalries and opponents.

Wrexham’s Next Six 2026–27 Championship Fixtures

Following Monday’s draw with Cardiff, Wrexham get to head home to the Racecourse Ground and take on Watford on Saturday, Aug. 22. The Hornets proved a pesky foe last season, holding the Red Dragons to a 2–2 draw in December before defeating them 3–1 in March.

Parkinson will hope redemption is in the cards for his men this go-around, especially with the home crowd on his side.

Then, Wrexham welcome Birmingham City to North Wales on Friday, Aug. 28. The two opponents know each other well, dating back to their League One battles in 2024–25. The Red Dragons, though, failed to emerge with a single win in their last four encounters with the Blues.

Kieffer Moore got Wrexham’s season off to a dream start. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Another major test then comes against Millwall away from home on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The hosts finished third in the Championship last season, missing out on automatic promotion by just one point. Parkinson’s men must keep their focus firmly on the Lions despite the Welsh derby looming.

That’s right—just three days later, Wrexham travel to South Wales to take on bitter rivals Swansea City. Much more than three points is on the line when the two sides clash, and each will be desperate to walk away with the victory in such an emotionally-charged game.

After a flurry of playing familiar opposition, the Red Dragons will face off with Burnley on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Clarets got relegated from the Premier League last season and now will travel to the Racecourse Ground for the first time since 2000.

Burnley will be a great test for Wrexham before they take on another newly-relegated side: West Ham United. The Welsh outfit is headed to London for what should be a marquee matchup with the Hammers, who will no doubt be vying for automatic promotion to the Premier League.