Wrexham Handed Transfer Reality Check in Opening Defeat

Phil Parkinson won’t lose any sleep over Wrexham’s defeat to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup first round, but the final few weeks of the summer transfer window might keep him up at night.

The Red Dragons gave playing time to both of their summer signings in the 1–0 defeat at the Riverside Stadium, where they were reminded of the standards they will need to meet in the Championship this coming season. Despite an even first half, the match was decided after the hour mark when a rare defensive lapse was emphatically punished by an excellent acrobatic finish from Will Lankshear.

Middlesbrough paid an initial $13.5 million to sign Lankshear from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal that could reach a club-record $27 million if all of the add-ons are met. It is understood Boro could commit a further $28 million to goalkeeper Radek Vitek and defender Ashley Phillips in the coming days. Wrexham’s summer spending sits at just $10 million on defender Danny Imray and midfielder Ben Whiteman.

Name Age Position Previous club Transfer fee Danny Imray 23 Wingback Crystal Palace $6.7 million Ben Whiteman 30 Midfielder Preston North End $3.3 million

Spending money does not guarantee success, of course, but to battle for promotion this coming season, Wrexham will not only need to outperform the likes of Middlesbrough and Southampton, who fell short last time, but also West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, all of whom have parachute payments following relegation from the Premier League.

Just because Wrexham finished seventh last season, there can be no complacency that it will be the bare minimum this time around. The Championship looks set to be an even tougher division, and improvement is required if the Red Dragons are to even challenge for the playoffs, never mind dream of something even greater.

What Wrexham Need to Improve

Wrexham will hope to put things right when they begin the Championship season later this month. | Richard Sellers/PA Images/Getty Images

Goals win games, and Wrexham still lack an elite Championship option heading into the new season. The Red Dragons have failed to score in each of their last three matches and four of the six games they have played since the start of preseason. Even when they have scored, it has come against teams playing their first matches of the summer with makeshift lineups.

Sam Smith appears to be the favored option in attack at the moment, and although he impressed with his work rate against Middlesbrough, he still failed to convert the one big chance that fell his way. Kieffer Moore has scored just one competitive goal this calendar year and looks like he could occupy a “super-sub” role this season, making cameos from the bench during the final 20 minutes of matches.

Wrexham have been linked with the likes of Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison and Southampton forward Cameron Archer in recent weeks, but even then, they don’t feel like statement signings who would rival the very best in the division. The current crop of forwards might have enough support from Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead to secure a playoff place, but if Wrexham are to challenge for automatic promotion, it seems certain that a higher-caliber attacker is required.

Another key area for improvement is in goal. It feels like a broken record to go over old ground, but here we go again. Arthur Okonkwo and Danny Ward are both good Championship goalkeepers, but neither is a standout performer at this level. Okonkwo could become one, but Parkinson doesn’t seem to trust him, and Wrexham can’t really afford to wait around and see if he fulfills that potential.

Danny Ward was selected to start in goal against Middlesbrough. | Richard Sellers/PA Images/Getty Images

While debate rages over who should occupy the position, the real issue is that there is a debate at all. The Red Dragons need a standout option in goal and someone who is unquestionably the first choice between the sticks. There is interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, while Ipswich Town backup Alex Palmer is the latest to be linked with a move.

Parkinson would also like to add a no-nonsense center back to his squad amid interest in Leicester City star Harry Souttar. Wrexham explored a possible move for Fiorentina defender Matías Moreno before he joined Venezia on loan, although it is understood he was never the top target for the position anyway.

Then there is left wingback. Liberato Cacace managed just 13 appearances in his debut season because of injury and missed the Middlesbrough match. George Thomason did a reasonable job in his absence, although he is still learning the position and could be exposed if he is relied upon for the majority of a league season. Having seen the immediate impact Imray has already made on the opposite wing, there is an obvious desire to have a natural wingback on the left as well.

Wrexham might have much stronger foundations than they did a year ago, but the ceiling appears even higher this time around.

Summer Transfer Window Winter Transfer Window Opens Monday, June 15, 2026 Friday, January 1, 2027 Closes Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Monday, February 1, 2027.