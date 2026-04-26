Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 45 Games

Wrexham remain sixth in the EFL Championship table ahead of the final day of the regular season next week.

Phil Parkinson’s side held on to their grip on the final playoff position, despite losing 3–1 to champions Coventry City on their coronation day. The Sky Blues defeated Wrexham at the CBS Arena on Sunday, the day they got to lift the Championship league title.

The defeat leaves Wrexham level on points with Hull City heading into the final day and a point ahead of Derby County in the race for the final playoff position. Coventry are one of two sides that will earn automatic promotion to the Premier League, while the teams that finish between third and sixth will battle for the final promotion spot in the end-of-season playoffs.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship With One Match Remaining

Place Team Points Goal difference Games played 1 Coventry (C) 92 +48 45 2 Ipswich 80 +30 44 3 Millwall 80 +13 45 4 Middlesbrough 79 +25 45 5 Southampton 76 +24 44 6 Wrexham 70 +4 45 7 Hull City 70 +3 45 8 Derby County 69 +9 45 9 Norwich 65 +8 45

There is still plenty to play for heading into the final day of the EFL Championship season next weekend.

Coventry City have already won the league title with an impressive 92 points, while four teams are still in the battle for the second automatic promotion place. Ipswich Town currently sit second ahead of a massive match against fifth-place Southampton in midweek.

Millwall and Middlesbrough are also in the race to finish second, while Southampton could move to within a point of the final automatic place if they defeat Ipswich in their upcoming clash.

Wrexham, Hull City, and Derby County are all in the battle for the final playoff position, which will be decided on the final day of the season. The Red Dragons head into the final matchday sixth in the table but face a tough test at home against promotion-chasing Boro, while Hull are at home against Norwich City and Derby host Sheffield United.

What Wrexham Need from Remaining Championship Fixture

Phil Parkinson is still dreaming of a fourth consecutive promotion. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The task remains simple enough for Wrexham heading into their final match of the Championship season.

Phil Parkinson’s side know they must win if they are to stay in control of their own destiny on the final day, but they will have to do so against fourth-place Middlesbrough. The Red Dragons are sixth in the table, level on points with Hull City but with a goal difference that is three better.

Derby County are also in the race for sixth and head into the final day a point behind both Wrexham and Hull. The Rams know they can only finish in the playoff positions if they better the results of both Wrexham and Hull. They possess a better goal difference than the two teams above them in the table, so a point could even be enough if both Wrexham and Hull City lose.

Given the permutations involving three teams, Wrexham could win against Middlesbrough and still miss out on goal difference if Hull hammer Sheffield United. However, they could also lose on the final day and still finish sixth if both Hull and Derby also lose at home.

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC