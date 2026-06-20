Wrexham Transfers: 10 Potential Premier League Loan Targets for Red Dragons

Wrexham could target Premier League talent this summer as they look to improve their chances of promotion from the Championship.

The Red Dragons secured the best finish in the club’s history when they ended last season in seventh place in the second division but fell just short in their bid to reach the playoffs. Wrexham finished two points behind Hull City, who claimed the final playoff spot before going on to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Wrexham are well-positioned to challenge again next season, although club sources anticipate a much more competitive division. To bridge the gap, Phil Parkinson could look to bring in Premier League players on loan, though he will only do so if they add genuine quality to his first-team squad.

Every club in the division must register a maximum squad of 25 players over the age of 21, with eight required to be “homegrown” and two designated as goalkeepers. Players under 21 do not need to be registered, but every loan signing must be registered regardless of age.

Here’s a look at 10 loan options who could be worth adding to the squad.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Awoniyi could rejuvenate his career in the Championship. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Awoniyi could be an attractive loan addition for Wrexham this summer after being limited to a reduced role at Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old center forward recorded four goals and one assist in just 481 minutes of Premier League action last season, including a brace in a memorable victory over Chelsea. As a result, he boasts one of the best goals-per-minute ratios in the English top flight.

Awoniyi has slipped down the pecking order at the City Ground and may need a move to revitalize his career. He would represent a clear upgrade on the options already available to Parkinson. However, with just one year left on his contract, Forest will likely prioritize permanent offers for the Nigerian.

Chuba Akpom (Ipswich Town)

Akpom might struggle for playing time in the Premier League. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Akpom only joined Ipswich Town on a permanent basis last month but could be on the move again this summer following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old struggled for playing time toward the end of the season at Portman Road and scored just two goals in 31 appearances while on loan from Ajax.

It seems unlikely he will be given significant opportunities in the Premier League next season, though he remains an excellent Championship striker and could thrive if handed a leading role in North Wales. As Wrexham look to add more goals to their attack, Akpom could be a gamble worth taking.

Shea Lacey (Man Utd)

Lacey impressed during his cameos for the Manchester United first team. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Lacey enjoyed a promising debut season with Manchester United’s first-team squad, making four appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old appears to have outgrown youth football and is eager to take the next step with a productive loan move that would provide regular playing time. Lacey remains a raw talent but plays with freedom, creativity and confidence in the attacking third.

If he were to join Wrexham, he would likely compete with Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead for one of the attacking midfield roles.

Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur)

Moore caught the eye during his loan with Rangers. | Steve Welsh/PA Images/Getty Images

Moore made history when he became the youngest player to represent Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and gained valuable experience during a loan spell with Scottish giants Rangers last season.

The 18-year-old is another highly talented prospect who could take the Championship by storm if deployed in the right system.

Moore is a natural left winger, so he may encounter the same positional challenges as Broadhead within Wrexham’s setup. However, he would still provide excellent depth and attacking quality off the bench.

Harrison Armstrong (Everton)

Armstrong was recalled by Everton during the January window. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Armstrong excelled during a loan spell with Championship side Preston North End last season before returning to Everton, where he went on to make 13 Premier League appearances.

The 19-year-old central midfielder also impressed during a previous loan spell at Derby County and clearly has little trouble handling the demands of Championship soccer.

There is already significant interest in Armstrong this summer, and with Everton reluctant to part ways permanently with such a promising young player, another loan move could benefit all parties.

Yunus Konak (Brentford)

Konak gained valuable Championship experience last season. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Konak may not have Armstrong’s level of experience in English soccer, but he is highly regarded at Brentford and impressed during his brief spell with Oxford United last season.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has already made 14 senior appearances for Brentford, including 10 in the Premier League, and has represented Türkiye at U21 level. During his 16 Championship appearances for Oxford, he frequently stood out as one of the team’s best performers.

Konak has long been tipped for a bright future at both club and international level, and another loan move appears to be the logical next step in his development. With Wrexham seeking a younger defensive midfielder, he could be an ideal fit.

Harry Amass (Man Utd)

Amass played for two Championship clubs last season. | Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

Amass has already established himself as one of the most promising wingbacks in the Championship and would make plenty of sense as a target this summer.

The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Sheffield Wednesday during the first half of the season before Manchester United terminated the deal and sent him to Norwich City instead.

He made only one appearance for the Canaries before an injury brought his season to an early end, and it is understood he is eager to make up for lost time and test himself with another loan spell. Amass won Manchester United’s Young Player of the Year award during the 2024–25 season and has already made seven senior appearances for the club.

Christian McFarlane (Man City)

McFarlane has yet to make a senior appearance in English soccer. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

McFarlane is something of a wildcard selection but could prove to be a smart addition if Wrexham choose to stick with Liberato Cacace as their first-choice left wingback.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at New York City FC and became the third-youngest player ever to sign a Major League Soccer contract. He is eligible to represent the United States, England or Jamaica internationally, with his most recent involvement coming at England U19 level.

McFarlane is highly regarded at Manchester City, although he has yet to gain senior experience in English soccer. A loan move would make sense next season, though it remains difficult to predict what impact he could have in the Championship.

Hákon Valdimarsson (Brentford)

Valdimarsson is the backup goalkeeper for Brentford. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Wrexham could look to recruit a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer, and they could do far worse than Brentford’s Valdimarsson.

The 24-year-old Iceland international has already accumulated valuable senior experience and has made 12 appearances for Brentford, including three in the Premier League.

Valdimarsson was named in the matchday squad for every senior Brentford fixture last season but remains firmly behind Caoimhín Kelleher in the pecking order. Brentford may be reluctant to loan out their backup goalkeeper, though regular playing time would undoubtedly aid his development.

Radek Vítek (Man Utd)

Vitek wants to play regularly next season. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Vítek impressed in the Championship last season during his loan spell with Bristol City. His shot-stopping ability regularly earned praise, and he remains another young goalkeeper with an extremely bright future.

Wrexham could get another look at the 22-year-old when they face Manchester United in preseason next month, although they will already be familiar with the Czech youth international from their meetings last season.

Vítek ranked second in the Championship for saves per 90 minutes, fourth for goals prevented and seventh for save percentage. He has little interest in serving as a backup goalkeeper at Old Trafford next season and could once again be made available on loan.

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