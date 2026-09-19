Wrexham vs. Southampton: Predictions, Lineups, TV and Live Stream Details

Wrexham will aim to bounce back from their heaviest defeat of the Hollywood era when they host Southampton in the EFL Championship this weekend.

Southampton haven’t lost since the opening day of the season, while the Red Dragons have won just one of their seven league matches. Wrexham have lost four of their last five league meetings with Southampton, including both games they played last season.

Phil Parkinson will hope to ease the pressure on his position ahead of a three-week international break, which will see Wrexham play again on Oct. 10.

Wrexham vs. Southampton Prediction

I Spy an Away Win

Southampton would be second without their four-point deduction. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Southampton were hit with a four-point deduction after the “Spygate” scandal, but that hasn’t stopped them from finding their rhythm in the Championship this season. The Saints are ninth in the table on 10 points and would actually be second, behind only West Ham, without that deduction.

That means they have already accumulated twice as many points as Wrexham, who have struggled to get going during the opening weeks of the campaign. The Red Dragons were hammered 6–0 by West Ham last time out and must produce an improved performance, as much as a better result.

High stakes: Wrexham were smashed 5–1 when they faced Southampton back in April, before Tonda Eckert’s side became embroiled in the “Spygate” scandal. Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac mocked their opponents over the issue in a viral advert this week, and Eckert has shown it to all his players as added motivation ahead of this weekend’s match.

Wrexham were smashed 5–1 when they faced Southampton back in April, before Tonda Eckert’s side became embroiled in the “Spygate” scandal. Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac mocked their opponents over the issue in a viral advert this week, and Eckert has shown it to all his players as added motivation ahead of this weekend’s match. The one to watch: Southampton are stacked with attacking talent, and their hopes could depend on the talents of Finn Azaz. With three goals and four assists, no player has been involved in more Championship goals than him this season. He also leads the competition for open-play assists (four) and is tied for first for chances created from open play (14).

Southampton are stacked with attacking talent, and their hopes could depend on the talents of Finn Azaz. With three goals and four assists, no player has been involved in more Championship goals than him this season. He also leads the competition for open-play assists (four) and is tied for first for chances created from open play (14). Under pressure: Parkinson might retain the backing of Mac and Reynolds, but CEO Michael Williamson and new sporting director Steve Nickson might not share the sentiment if results don’t improve soon. Wrexham have spent roughly $90 million on new players since they were promoted to the Championship last year and should be doing better than they are.

Prediction: Wrexham 0–2 Southampton

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton

Phil Parkinson will make changes to his starting lineup. | FotMob

Parkinson got his lineup wrong against West Ham last time out and will have to play the team he trusts most this weekend. Club captain Dom Hyam could return in defense, while the experienced Matty James should also be recalled in the heart of midfield.

Issa Kaboré and Jacques Ekomié would be the popular choices out wide, with Josh Windass in line to start in attacking midfield behind Kieffer Moore.

Wrexham predicted starting lineup vs. Southampton (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Hyam, Worrall, Doyle; Kaboré, James, Whiteman, Ekomié; Windass, O’Brien, Moore.

Southampton Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Tonda Eckert could name an unchanged starting lineup. | FotMob

Southampton hope to have Flynn Downes available after he was forced off at halftime in the recent win over Bristol City, though the match could come too soon for Caspar Jander.

Cyle Larin is the top scorer in the Championship with seven goals already this season, just one fewer than Wrexham have managed as a whole. James Ward-Prowse could start in midfield, with Azaz and Leo Scienza in support roles.

Southampton predicted starting lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Wood, Schlotterbeck, Manning; Ward-Prowse, Downes; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Larin.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Southampton Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Stadium: Racecourse Ground

Date: Saturday, September 19

Kickoff: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Southampton on TV and Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, Wrexham AFC Live United Kingdom N/A Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Wrexham AFC Live Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico, Wrexham AFC Live Australia beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Wrexham AFC Live