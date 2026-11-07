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Wrexham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Red Dragons aim to produce another brilliant team performance this weekend.
Rich Fay|
Wrexham and Wolves have not met in any competition since 1988.
Wrexham and Wolves have not met in any competition since 1988. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images (Wrexham), Visionhaus/Getty Images (Wolves)

Wrexham will hope to record another emphatic home win when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Racecourse Ground this weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s side head into the match on a high after brushing aside league leaders Middlesbrough in midweek, while Wolves sit second in the table after an impressive comeback victory over Bristol City.

With the November international break coming up next week, Saturday’s result will set the tone at both clubs before they enter the packed festive fixture schedule. The Red Dragons could climb the table if they avoid defeat, while Wolves must win to move top at this early stage of the season.

Wrexham vs. Wolves Score Prediction

More Fighting Spirit

Ollie Rathbone celebrates with Jacques Ekomie during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wrexham and Middlesbrough
Wrexham produced a brilliant team performance to beat Middlesbrough. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Wrexham will have renewed confidence heading into Saturday’s match after producing such an impressive performance against Boro in midweek. Parkinson’s side have often been at their best against the division’s top teams, having beaten both Coventry City and Ipswich Town—last season’s automatic promotion winners—at home.

Wolves have looked slightly disjointed under new manager César Peixoto, suffering three league defeats already this season, but appear to have found their feet during a five-match unbeaten run. The visitors were tipped to challenge for promotion and boast a squad packed with individual talent.

  • Going Again: Wrexham put in an incredible shift against Boro and may find it difficult to match those energy levels again this weekend. Parkinson would love to name an unchanged team but might need to freshen things up with a few changes to his starting lineup.
  • A New Blueprint: With so many attacking players sidelined through injury, Parkinson showed his adaptability in midweek by switching to a 3-5-1-1 system. Although the change was largely enforced, the formation gave Wrexham much greater control of the midfield battle and allowed them to impose their game on the league leaders. It could provide the blueprint for a sustained climb up the table.
  • Fortress Cae Ras: Wrexham know any promotion bid will depend on strong home form, and they have quietly started to establish that at the Racecourse Ground this season. Although they have lost twice at home, they have now won three of their last four matches there, including victories over Southampton and Middlesbrough.

Prediction: Wrexham 1–1 Wolves

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Wolves.
Phil Parkinson could make a couple of changes to his starting lineup. | FotMob

Wrexham kept their first home clean sheet of the season in midweek, so Parkinson could stick with the same back three this weekend. Danny Imray may come in at right wingback to give Issa Kaboré a rest, while Ben Sheaf could be needed in midfield to freshen things up.

Lewis O’Brien was exceptional in the attacking midfield role against Boro and should start again if he is fit enough to do so, with Kieffer Moore the only available option to lead the line.

Wrexham predicted lineup (3-5-1-1): Patterson; Cleworth, Worrall (c), Doyle; Imray, Whiteman, Sheaf, Thomason, Ekomié; O’Brien; Moore.

Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Wolves predicted lineup vs Wrexham
Wolves could hand a start to Sean Neave after his heroics in midweek. | FotMob

Peixoto has an interesting selection dilemma after youngster Sean Neave scored twice off the bench in midweek. The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Newcastle United, could challenge Adam Armstrong for a starting spot in attack.

Few other changes are expected, with Wales international Jordan James ruled out through a hamstring injury. That should see André and Marshall Munetsi retain their places in central midfield.

Wolves predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): José Sá; Trippier (c), Mosquera, Krejčí, Bueno; André, Munetsi; Bellegarde, López, Saïd; Neave.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Wolves Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales
Stadium: Racecourse Ground
Date: Saturday, November 7
Kickoff time: 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. GMT
Referee: Andrew Kitchen

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Wolves on TV and Live Stream

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Rich Fay
RICH FAY

Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.

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