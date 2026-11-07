Wrexham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham will hope to record another emphatic home win when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Racecourse Ground this weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s side head into the match on a high after brushing aside league leaders Middlesbrough in midweek, while Wolves sit second in the table after an impressive comeback victory over Bristol City.

With the November international break coming up next week, Saturday’s result will set the tone at both clubs before they enter the packed festive fixture schedule. The Red Dragons could climb the table if they avoid defeat, while Wolves must win to move top at this early stage of the season.

Wrexham vs. Wolves Score Prediction

More Fighting Spirit

Wrexham produced a brilliant team performance to beat Middlesbrough. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Wrexham will have renewed confidence heading into Saturday’s match after producing such an impressive performance against Boro in midweek. Parkinson’s side have often been at their best against the division’s top teams, having beaten both Coventry City and Ipswich Town—last season’s automatic promotion winners—at home.

Wolves have looked slightly disjointed under new manager César Peixoto, suffering three league defeats already this season, but appear to have found their feet during a five-match unbeaten run. The visitors were tipped to challenge for promotion and boast a squad packed with individual talent.

Going Again: Wrexham put in an incredible shift against Boro and may find it difficult to match those energy levels again this weekend. Parkinson would love to name an unchanged team but might need to freshen things up with a few changes to his starting lineup.

Wrexham put in an incredible shift against Boro and may find it difficult to match those energy levels again this weekend. Parkinson would love to name an unchanged team but might need to freshen things up with a few changes to his starting lineup. A New Blueprint: With so many attacking players sidelined through injury, Parkinson showed his adaptability in midweek by switching to a 3-5-1-1 system. Although the change was largely enforced, the formation gave Wrexham much greater control of the midfield battle and allowed them to impose their game on the league leaders. It could provide the blueprint for a sustained climb up the table.

With so many attacking players sidelined through injury, Parkinson showed his adaptability in midweek by switching to a 3-5-1-1 system. Although the change was largely enforced, the formation gave Wrexham much greater control of the midfield battle and allowed them to impose their game on the league leaders. It could provide the blueprint for a sustained climb up the table. Fortress Cae Ras: Wrexham know any promotion bid will depend on strong home form, and they have quietly started to establish that at the Racecourse Ground this season. Although they have lost twice at home, they have now won three of their last four matches there, including victories over Southampton and Middlesbrough.

Prediction: Wrexham 1–1 Wolves

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves

Phil Parkinson could make a couple of changes to his starting lineup. | FotMob

Wrexham kept their first home clean sheet of the season in midweek, so Parkinson could stick with the same back three this weekend. Danny Imray may come in at right wingback to give Issa Kaboré a rest, while Ben Sheaf could be needed in midfield to freshen things up.

Lewis O’Brien was exceptional in the attacking midfield role against Boro and should start again if he is fit enough to do so, with Kieffer Moore the only available option to lead the line.

Wrexham predicted lineup (3-5-1-1): Patterson; Cleworth, Worrall (c), Doyle; Imray, Whiteman, Sheaf, Thomason, Ekomié; O’Brien; Moore.

Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Wolves could hand a start to Sean Neave after his heroics in midweek. | FotMob

Peixoto has an interesting selection dilemma after youngster Sean Neave scored twice off the bench in midweek. The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Newcastle United, could challenge Adam Armstrong for a starting spot in attack.

Few other changes are expected, with Wales international Jordan James ruled out through a hamstring injury. That should see André and Marshall Munetsi retain their places in central midfield.

Wolves predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): José Sá; Trippier (c), Mosquera, Krejčí, Bueno; André, Munetsi; Bellegarde, López, Saïd; Neave.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Wolves Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Stadium: Racecourse Ground

Date: Saturday, November 7

Kickoff time: 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. GMT

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Wolves on TV and Live Stream

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