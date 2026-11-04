Wrexham Show Key Traits Phil Parkinson and Owners Want Most in Middlesbrough Upset

Phil Parkinson praised his Wrexham players for showing the “honesty and commitment” demanded of them in their 2–0 victory over Middlesbrough.

The Red Dragons bounced back from a dismal defeat to Sheffield United last week by producing their best performance of the season, and one of their finest under Parkinson. Wrexham not only defeated the early Championship leaders, but thoroughly deserved the victory with a complete display in which almost every player stood out.

The result was made even more remarkable by just how poor Wrexham had been in their previous outing, when Parkinson questioned the fighting spirit of his team. There could be no faulting his players’ desire at the Racecourse Ground midweek, with the manager believing the performance reflected exactly what owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds want to see.

Wrexham Show Two Key Traits to Beat Boro

Wrexham kept their first home clean sheet of the season as they defeated the Championship leaders. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Just five days after their defeat at Bramall Lane, Wrexham produced a statement performance to demonstrate that the players remain firmly behind Parkinson. George Thomason and Ollie Rathbone scored the goals as Wrexham secured their first home clean sheet of the season and inflicted only the second defeat of Boro’s campaign.

Wrexham will need another strong showing when they welcome second-place Wolverhampton Wanderers to North Wales this weekend, with a new standard now set for them to match. Parkinson knows that not every result will go their way, but he will have few complaints if his squad shows the same commitment they displayed in midweek.

“All I ever want, and all the owners want, is that honesty in the performance that our fans can relate to,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated after the win. “That is why there has been that great connection with the supporters and the players and the owners and myself. Because, in general, they have seen honesty and commitment. That’s what the club is all about. I am really pleased, not getting carried away, but we upset a good team tonight.”

He knows exactly what we need 👊



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/m71OZoogIL — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) November 4, 2026

Wrexham enjoyed a similar victory last season when they defeated then-league leaders Coventry City at the Racecourse Ground on Oct. 31. That result sparked a six-match unbeaten run, followed by six wins in 13 matches as Parkinson’s side climbed the table.

The manager would love to see a similar response this time around and knows that home form could hold the key to a playoff bid this season.

“It was important we put that back in place tonight. I’ve got to stress that it hasn’t been missing all season; we’ve had some good performances,” he added.

“However, in the first half against Sheffield United, we lacked everything we want to be as a team. Tonight, we were very structured without the ball. The gaps and spaces were tight, so we could get up to the ball and take the ball off them. The number of times we came out in duels tonight was exactly how we want to play.

“Middlesbrough know they have been in a game tonight. Mine, Steve, the rest of the staff’s mantra since day one is that if anyone comes to the Racecourse, they have to know they have been in one hell of a game. I think the Middlesbrough players know that tonight.”