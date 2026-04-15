What Wrexham Need From Final Four Matches to Keep Premier League Dream Alive

Time is running out for Wrexham to keep their dreams of an unprecedented fourth consecutive promotion alive.

Phil Parkinson’s side have already exceeded expectations in their first season back in the EFL Championship since 1982, and are almost certain to record their highest-ever league finish this season. There will be plenty of positives to take no matter what happens across the final four fixtures, though Wrexham haven’t given up hope of making the playoffs yet.

Wrexham head into their weekend home match against Stoke City with a point to prove, having dropped points in five of their last seven matches. The latest of those came away at Birmingham City last weekend, when the Red Dragons produced arguably their worst performance of the season so far.

It leaves Wrexham seventh in the Championship table, four points from the final playoff position, in need of a minor miracle to overturn their current deficit across the final four matches.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship With Four Matches Remaining



Place Team Points Goal difference Games Played 1 Coventry City 85 +42 42 2 Ipswich Town 75 +29 41 3 Millwall 73 +9 42 4 Southampton 72 +23 42 5 Middlesbrough 72 +20 42 6 Hull City 68 +4 42 7 Wrexham 64 +3 42 8 Derby County 63 +8 42

Wrexham sit seventh in the table, with 64 points from 42 matches played this season. Although there are still 12 points to play for, reclaiming sixth place appears to be the only likely option for Phil Parkinson’s side to secure a playoff position this season.

Coventry City need just a point to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League, with Ipswich Town, Millwall, Southampton and Middlesbrough all in with a chance of securing the final automatic promotion spot. It leaves Hull City, Wrexham and Derby County battling it out to finish sixth and take the final playoff position.

Hull are in pole position with 68 points on the table, four ahead of Wrexham on 64 and a further point ahead of Hull City, who occupy eighth place with 63 points. It means Wrexham must overhaul a four-point deficit on Hull City across the final four matches to have any chance of finishing in the top six this season.

What Wrexham Need from Remaining Championship Fixtures

Wrexham must overhaul a four-point deficit across their final four matches of the season. | Zach Forster/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham appear to have the hardest remaining fixtures of the three teams battling to finish in sixth place this season. The first of those is this weekend, when they host Stoke City in North Wales. The Potters won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October and have won 17 of the previous 18 meetings between the two clubs.

After that, they face a tricky trip to relegation-threatened Oxford United, who have lost just one of their previous eight matches. It doesn’t get any easier with an away match against Coventry City on the day they could lift the league trophy and a home match with fifth-place Middlesbrough on the final day.

Hull City are the obvious favourites to secure sixth place, though they have some quite difficult fixtures too. The Tigers host Birmingham this weekend, before they make the trip to face relegation-threatened Leicester City next Tuesday. Their final away match of the season is against 18th-place Charlton Athletic before they host in-form Norwich City on the final day.

Derby County have what appear to be the more favorable fixtures, though they have a five-point deficit to overturn. They host Oxford United this weekend and make the trip to face Norwich City next Tuesday. They finish the season with an away trip to mid-table sides Queens Park Rangers and a home match against Sheffield United.

It means Hull City need nine points from their last four matches to be assured of a playoff position and end Wrexham’s immediate Premier League dream.

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