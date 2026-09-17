Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea Tenure Suffers First Major Injury Test

Chelsea striker João Pedro has withdrawn from the Brazil roster for the upcoming international break, potentially presenting a huge issue for Blues manager Xabi Alonso.

While Chelsea have been conceding goals at an alarming rate during the early weeks of Alonso’s tenure, their attacking prowess has seen jaws drop to the floor as Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have combined to near-perfection.

That trend may be facing an abrupt stop as Brazil confirmed Pedro’s withdrawal from the squad due to an unspecified injury.

Chelsea are back in action on Friday, taking on a Brentford side sitting just one point and one place behind them in the Premier League standings, and Alonso may have to try and navigate the trip across London without one of his most in-form players.

How Chelsea Can Replace Injured Pedro

Losing João Pedro comes as a huge blow. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea undoubtedly have the resources to replace Pedro in their squad with ease, although whether their next starting striker can offer the same output is a different question entirely.

Pedro has three goals and three assists in just four Premier League appearances under Alonso, linking up perfectly with Rogers and Palmer in a fluid front three that is still searching for the right nickname to represent their electric start to the campaign.

If Pedro is unavailable to face Brentford, veteran striker Danny Welbeck would appear first in line to replace him in the starting lineup. The 35-year-old has been used primarily in cup competitions but does have three goals to his name in just two Carabao Cup outings.

The challenge for Alonso is trying to replicate Pedro’s relationship with Palmer and Rogers when a new striker leads the team. We have seen glimpses of Welbeck’s link-up play but the veteran lacks the natural movement and flair boasted by Pedro, who is 11 years his junior.

Offering an alternative to Welbeck on the bench could be Alonso’s biggest conundrum. Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha completed a move from Strasbourg this summer but has yet to be seen as he battles a hamstring injury.

Emegha is believed to be nearing a return, but Alonso may prefer to protect the 23-year-old until after the international break.

In Emegha’s absence, Alonso may have to get creative. Palmer or Rogers could operate as a false nine, while similar could be asked of Estêvão or Pedro Neto, even if the latter is enjoying a run at wing back this season.

Whoever gets the nod, Alonso will need his team to continue their stunning attacking form, well aware that Chelsea clearly cannot rely on their defense to win games this season.