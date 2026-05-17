Xabi Alonso’s Record Against Chelsea As a Player During Fierce Liverpool Rivalry

Xabi Alonso is Chelsea’s new manager.

The 44-year-old was officially confirmed as the Blues’ head coach in the aftermath of Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City, stepping in as a permanent replacement for Liam Rosenior, who was dismissed on April 23 after less than four months in charge.

Alonso has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in January, bringing an end to a brief tenure that lasted just seven months into a three-year contract he signed the previous summer.

His appointment follows a rapid rise in management, most notably at Bayer Leverkusen, where he guided the club to their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2023–24 while completing an unbeaten domestic campaign. He made an immediate impact at Real Madrid, winning 10 of his first 11 La Liga matches—including a Clásico victory—but ultimately fell short in the title race, finishing behind Barcelona and also losing the Spanish Super Cup final to them.

For Chelsea supporters, however, Alonso is not only a name associated with coaching success but also a familiar figure from his playing days. The Spanish midfielder spent five seasons in the Premier League with Liverpool, frequently facing Chelsea in a series of intense and high-profile battles.

Here’s a look at Alonso’s record against Chelsea during his playing career.

Xabi Alonso’s Record Against Chelsea As a Player

Alonso (right) played against Chelsea numerous times during his career. | IMAGO/Ulmer

Xabi Alonso faced Chelsea no fewer than 20 times during his playing career, all while representing Liverpool.

Across those 20 meetings, he recorded six wins, five draws and nine defeats.

Nine of those matches came in the Premier League, where he won three times, while eight took place in the Champions League, a competition that regularly paired Liverpool and Chelsea in tightly contested knockout ties throughout the 2000s. In Europe, Alonso managed just one victory against Chelsea, that coming in the 2006–07 Champions League semifinal second leg, when Liverpool progressed after a penalty shootout.

His only goal against Chelsea also arrived in the Champions League, during the dramatic 2008–09 quarterfinal second leg at Stamford Bridge, which finished 4–4, with Chelsea advancing after their 3–1 first-leg win.

Alonso also featured against Chelsea in one domestic cup final during his career—the 2006 Community Shield, which Chelsea won 2–1. He was not involved when the two sides met in the 2005 League Cup final due to injury.

Xabi Alonso Record vs. Chelsea

Competition Appearances W L D Premier League 9 3 1 5 Champions League 8 1 4 3 EFL Cup 1 - - 1 FA Cup 1 1 - - Community Shield 1 1 - - Total 20 6 5 9

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