‘Not Conducive’—Xabi Alonso Rejects Managerial Return at European Giant

Xabi Alonso has rejected the opportunity to return to the dugout for the first time since being sacked by Real Madrid, reports in France claim, rebuffing an approach from French giants Marseille.

The Spaniard was unceremoniously dumped by Real Madrid in January after just seven months in charge—the club’s Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona the final straw after consistently sub-par performances.

French publication RMC Sport state that Marseille, who recently parted ways with former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi, offered Alonso the chance to make his managerial return amid their search for their next head coach.

However, the Spaniard refused the advances of OM, opting against rushing back into management and instead keeping his options open as the 2025–26 campaign nears its conclusion.

Chaos Reigns Supreme at Marseille

De Zerbi was recently dismissed. | KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

The chaos and instability that currently engulfs Marseille has been cited as one of the reasons behind Alonso’s rejection.

Marseille parted ways with De Zerbi after their record 5–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Le Classique, the embarrassing defeat compounding the club’s early Champions League exit at the competition’s league phase.

The subsequent resignation of sporting director Mehdi Benatia, who was a teammate to Alonso at Bayern Munich, exacerbated the growing tensions at the Stade Vélodrome, although the Moroccan has since reversed his decision after conversations with owner Frank McCourt.

Marseille have now appointed former player Habib Beye as their new manager, the 48-year-old having been sacked by Rennes earlier this month despite only being appointed in January 2025.

Beye now leads Marseille’s charge for a third-place finish and return to the Champions League. He has his work cut out to catch in-form Lyon, though, OM sat in fourth and five points behind their rivals.

Opportunities Set to Arise for Alonso

Alonso’s stock remains high. | Ruben De La Rosa/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It appears increasingly likely that Alonso will wait until the end of the current season to return to the touchline, with enticing opportunities set to arise in the coming months.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen manager’s stock remains high and he’s been linked with several colossal Premier League clubs. Tipped as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and Arne Slot at former club Liverpool, any managerial changes at the English giants could pave the way for Alonso’s appointment.

Guardiola has been tipped to leave City at the end of the season after a decade at the club, while Slot’s position at Anfield is in jeopardy if Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Bayern Munich is another potential destination for Alonso if Vincent Kompany were to depart. The former Die Roten star was linked with the job at the Allianz Arena back in 2024, prior to Kompany’s arrival, but it’s less likely that post will become available given the progress made under the Belgian’s watch.

