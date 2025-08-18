‘That’s What Worries Me’—Xabi Alonso Provides Rodrygo Transfer Update
Rodrygo has been linked with a move out of the Spanish capital this summer, but Xabi Alonso is paying no attention to the “rumors” in the buildup to Real Madrid’s La Liga opener.
When it comes time for Real Madrid to kick off against Osasuna in the first match of their 2025–26 campaign, there won’t be many surprises in Alonso’s XI. All three of Los Blancos’ new defensive signings are in line to get the nod, Valverde is set for a return to the midfield and Kylian Mbappé will lead the line.
Then, there’s Rodrygo, the only unknown heading into Real Madrid’s upcoming fixture. The Brazilian struggled for minutes at the FIFA Club World Cup under Alonso and has been at the center of transfer speculation all summer.
The noise surrounding the winger got even louder when Alonso overlooked him in Los Blancos’ lone preseason friendly. Still, when asked about Rodrygo’s future in a white shirt, the new Real Madrid boss played it cool.
“There are a lot of rumors in the summer. [Rodrygo’s] been doing well,” Alonso said in his pre-match press conference.
“I’m counting on everyone, and I want them to be committed to and for the team and to be at 100%,” he continued. “That’s what worries me and what I’m concerned about right now.”
Rodrygo received interest from Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich this summer, but no official moves were ever made.
In fact, the 24-year-old frequently took to social media to pledge his commitment to Real Madrid. His most recent message came after he found the back of the net against WSG Tirol, sharing, “Que empiece 25/26,” which translates to “Let 25/26 begin.”
It remains to be seen whether Rodrygo’s brief, yet solid performance in the preseason friendly will be enough for Alonso to reinsert the forward back into his XI come Tuesday, but it was a positive sign nonetheless. The goal was Rodrygo’s first in his last 16 appearances.
With competition from Brahim Díaz and Franco Mastantuono, Rodrygo will have to continue proving his worth to Alonso if he wants to regain his starting job. The longer the Brazil international sits on the bench, though, the closer he could come to a potential exit.