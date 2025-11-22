Xabi Alonso Sets Real Madrid Challenge Amid Ongoing Problem
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso challenged his attacking core to step up citing the need for “alternatives” to Kylian Mbappé.
Los Blancos have returned from the international break top of La Liga and eighth in the Champions League table. They have lost just two games in all competitions, but there have been concerns about an overreliance on Mbappé when it comes to scoring.
“After every match, we analyze it,” Alonso said. “We didn’t manage to score in Liverpool or Vallecas. It’s not just down to Mbappé, it’s down to the team. When we don’t score, we have to look for alternatives that don’t just involve the striker. That could be the wingers from the second line or from set pieces. The goals will come, I have no doubt about that.”
Mbappé is the only Madrid player to reach double digit goals (18) through 16 games in all competitions. Vinicius Junior is second-best with just five in the same amount of appearances. Alonso previously downplayed concerns of a dependence on the Frenchman, but now the gauntlet has been laid down.
Real Madrid Top Goalscorers in 2025-26
Player
Appearances
Goals
Kylian Mbappé
16
18
Vinicius Junior
16
5
Arda Güler
16
3
Jude Bellingham
11
3
Brahim Diaz*
13
1
*Four players tied with Diaz: Álvaro Carreras, Éder Militão, Franco Mastantuono, Eduardo Camavinga
Alonso: We Need Everyone Involved
Alonso pushed his squad to be mentally and physically prepared for the upcoming winter period. With international breaks temporarily out of the way, Real Madrid will play eight matches between Sunday and Dec. 20.
Keeping his squad motivated is imperative to maintain their status as La Liga leaders. Especially given recent controversy surrounding Brazilian stars Vinicius and Rodrygo.
Vinicius appeared to get into a verbal spat with Alonso after he was substituted in Real Madrid’s 2–1 El Clásico triumph. The Brazilian’s reaction suggested tension between the two as speculation of a summer departure arose. Alonso said any dispute between the two is “settled.”
Rodrygo, meanwhile, continues to be used sparingly by Alonso. Towars the tail-end of Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure, there were reports of the Brazilian being unhappy with playing out of position— just three La Liga and Champions League starts have done little to suppress ongoing rumors he could be heading for the exit door.
How Alonso plans to use both of his Brazilian attackers remains to be seen, but they have both proven in their past they carry an enormous goal threat.
Latest on Real Madrid Defensive Injuries
Alonso confirmed ahead of Elche that Éder Militão will miss the game, though his adductor injury “isn’t serious.”
In better news, Antonio Rüdiger is close to returning to action. Alonso was apprehensive to suggest he will play against Elche, targeting a potential return against Olympiacos midweek in the Champions League instead.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to be fully fit after training with the team during the November break.