‘Work Underway’— Zinedine Zidane Closes on Return to Management

The French Football Federation (FFF) has reportedly taken the formal steps to appoint Zinedine Zidane as the next France national team manager, with “work underway” to assemble his future coaching staff.

Zidane has been unattached since he left Real Madrid for the second time in May 2021. The legendary midfielder-turned-manager won a total of 11 trophies on the touchline at his former club, including three consecutive Champions League titles in his first stint in charge.

After Xabi Alonso’s recent dismissal, Zidane was linked with a possible return to the Bernabéu, with reports naming the 53-year-old as the “preferred” candidate internally to take over the biggest club in the world yet again.

Zinedine Zidane is the only manager in history to win three Champions League titles in a row. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

But, according to L’Équipe, Zidane’s future is at the helm of the France national team. The former Real Madrid boss is expected to replace Didier Deschamps following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The news is not surprising, given Zidane’s ties to the team, as well as the mountain of reports linking him with the job over the years. But the speculation suddenly has more weight to it now, given the steps taken to begin building his staff.

The French outlet claims David Bettoni, Zidane’s long-time assistant during his two stints with Los Blancos, is among the leading candidates to serve under the French icon should he indeed take over after this summer’s tournament.

Zidane Hopeful to Write New Chapter With France

Zinedine Zidane bagged a brace in the 1998 World Cup final. | Christian Liewig/TempSport/Corbis/Getty Images

While so much of his career, both as a player and a manager, is defined by what he accomplished at Real Madrid, Zidane’s time representing Les Bleus is a significant part of his legendary days on the pitch.

The former midfielder made 80 appearances for France in his 16 years representing his country. Zidane scored 24 goals along the way, including two in the 1998 World Cup final to help lift his side to glory against Brazil.

Of course, it wasn’t always as perfect as that match, which unfolded just outside of Paris. Eight years later, Zidane infamously was sent off in the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Italian defender Marco Materazzi. France went on to lose to Italy in a penalty shootout.

When asked back in November about the potential return of Zidane to the France national team, Philippe Diallo, the president of the FFF, told L’Équipe: “We’ll see at that time. A lot of things can happen that aren’t what people expect.

“Now, as I’ve said, I have a lot of admiration and respect for Zinedine Zidane, both for what he has brought to French football and for what he has also demonstrated as a coach, by winning trophies. But one thing at a time. For now, we’re going to prepare for the World Cup.”

