Two Ex-Premier League Bosses ‘Lead Race’ to Take Over Real Madrid This Summer

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp and recently departed Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as two potential long-term successors to Xabi Alonso.

The Spanish giants cut ties with Alonso just seven months into his three-year contract with the club following a 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup title. The 44-year-old’s reign was the eight-shortest under club president Florentino Pérez.

Real Madrid Castilla boss Álvaro Arbeloa was immediately appointed as the new manager of the first team, with the club putting their full trust in the former defender by reportedly offering him a one-year deal.

A lot of managers don’t get time at Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso was one of them. pic.twitter.com/IqsdFc0qi5 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) January 13, 2026

Except Los Blancos will not hesitate to dismiss Arbeloa if he and the team underperform in the second half of the 2025–26 season, leaving the door open for a blockbuster name to take over the biggest club in the world.

According to Sky Sport Germany, Real Madrid have placed both Klopp and Maresca on their shortlist should they need to sign a new manager this summer. The latter took the place of the “preferred” Zinedine Zidane, who is widely expected to take over the France national team following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite his current position as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, Klopp would “seriously consider” the offer should Pérez come knocking. So far, though, there have been “no talks” between the two parties, a fact the German himself confirmed in the aftermath of the news.

Klopp Has ‘Many Fans’ at Real Madrid

Jürgen Klopp led Liverpool for nine seasons. | Nikki Dyer/LFC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Klopp might have assured that Alonso’s departure has “absolutely nothing to do with [him],” but the former Liverpool boss remains one of the best managers currently unattached, to another club’s touchline, at least.

The 58-year-old stepped down from his post at Anfield ahead of the 2024–25 season after leading the Reds to seven trophies, including a Premier League title and a Champions League title. Even though he has repeatedly struck down reports that he would like to resume his managerial career, Klopp still remains a prime target for any team in need of a proven talent in the dugout.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German has “many fans” at Real Madrid and is “appreciated internally.” Yet the club would “only consider” Klopp if he makes the first move and decides to return to coaching.

Maresca’s links to the Bernabéu are less concrete, though the Italian proved he is capable of winning silverware with Chelsea, who beat Paris Saint-Germain to claim Club World Cup glory last summer. The 45-year-old left Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day after his relationship with the club’s hierarchy fractured beyond repair.

Only time will tell if one of the former Premier League bosses—or someone else entirely—takes over Real Madrid in the summer, or if the Spanish giants opt to keep Arbeloa in charge for the 2026–27 season.

