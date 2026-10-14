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Royal Rituals: Dallas, Texas

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Crown Royal

One thing about Dallas football fans? They don't play about their game day rituals.

Shareef O'Neal and Crown QB Kendall Washington brought the Royal Rig to Dallas for a pregame packed with fan traditions. Crown cocktails, and the kind of energy that makes football weekends worth showing up for.

Shoutout to the places that made the rivalry weekend a success; Hendy's on Henderson, Reservoir, The Landing, Twin Liquors.

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