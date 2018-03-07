Russell Wilson will host a limited-run series for ESPN in April in which he will interview four of the top prospects in the NFL draft, the network announced Wednesday.

The series serves as a replacement for the popular “QB Camp” with Jon Gruden, who left ESPN in January to become head coach of the Raiders.

The Wilson series will be called “QB2QB” and feature interviews with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph and J.T. Barrett, as well as running back Saquon Barkley. (The episode with Barkley will be branded as “QB2RB.”) Mayfield and Barrett are somewhat similar to Wilson—undersized quarterbacks who are comfortable outside the pocket.

Wilson will speak with the players about “making the transition from college to the NFL, winning and losing Super Bowls, being the face of an NFL franchise, starting over with new coaches, and building relationships with teammates,” ESPN said. He will also discuss the “mental conditioning” of his “cognitive coach” Trevor Moawad.

All four 30-minute episodes will premiere on April 17, nine days before the draft.