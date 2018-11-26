Sports business analyst and insider Darren Rovell is reportedly nearing a deal to leave ESPN and join The Action Network, according to CNN's Brian Stelter.

According to Stelter, Rovell will cover the business of betting in addition to helping the company with its content strategy. Rovell has yet to comment on the news.

Rovell joined ESPN for his second stint in 2012 after working at CNBC for six years. He has also worked reported on non-sports business matters for ABC News.

The Action Network was founded in October 2017 by The Chernin Group and is headquarterd in New York City.