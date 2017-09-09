These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the men's US Open final on Sunday.

Nadal has won four previous meetings between the two with a total of 9–1 on sets, making him even more of the overwhelming favorite as Anderson makes his debut in a Grand Slam final.

Nadal, 31, is making his fourth appearance in a US Open final, his first since winning it in 2013. It is his third Grand Slam final appearance of the season. Anderson, also 31, is the first South African to appear in a US Open final since 1965.

See how to watch Sunday’s match below.

How to watch

Time: Not before 4 p.m. ET and following the 1 p.m. women’s doubles final.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live on Watch ESPN.