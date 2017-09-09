Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will meet in an all-American women's U.S. Open final on Saturday.

Stephens, 24, entered August ranked outside the top-900 in the world after she had foot surgery in January. Stephens beat four seeded players to reach the final, most recently topping 37-year-old and No. 9 seed Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 in a semifinal match on Thursday. By reaching the final, Stephens is projected to move to No. 21 in the rankings and would move to No. 15 with a victory over Keys.

Keys, 22, had little trouble in pushing aside fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in her semifinal match, winning 6-2, 6-1. Keys entered the tournament ranked 16th in the world and could move into the top ten with a victory.

Stephens won the only previous meeting between the two players by beating Keys 6-4, 6-2 at the 2015 Miami Masters. It is the first Grand Slam final for both women.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: Not before 4 p.m. ET and after the mixed-doubles final, which begins at Noon ET.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live on Watch ESPN.