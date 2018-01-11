The 2018 Australian Open begins Jan. 15 and runs through Jan. 28.

The women's final will be played Jan. 27, and the men's final will be played Jan. 28.

While big names such as Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka will not be in attendance, there will still be plenty to watch for. As the first of the four Grand Slam events of the year, it's sure to be worth a watch.

ESPN has full coverage of the Australian Open, with men's and women's finals being shown on ESPN. All other days of the tournament will be played on ESPN2. Matches will be live streamed on WatchESPN. The Australian Open website will offer a their streaming service as well and Tennis Channel will also have coverage.

Because of the time difference, most of the live coverage will be at odd hours of the day, with big matches being played around 3 in the morning. If you want to really get your Open game on and challenge your math skills, here's a full tournament schedule in Melbourne time. But if you want the cheat sheet, read on for the schedule converted to eastern standard time.

Here's the TV schedule for each day:

Jan. 14: First round, 7 p.m. ET ESPN2

Jan. 15: First round, 9 p.m. ET​ ESPN2

Jan. 16: Second round, 9 p.m. ET​ ESPN2

Jan. 17: Second round, 9 p.m. ET ESPN2

Jan. 18: Third round, 11 p.m. ET​ ESPN2

Jan. 19: Third round, 9 p.m. ET​ ESPN2

Jan. 20: Round of 16, 9 p.m. ET​ ESPN2

Jan. 21: Round of 16, 9 p.m. ET ESPN2

Jan. 22: Quarterfinals, 9 p.m. ET​ ESPN2

Jan. 23: Quarterfinals, 3 a.m. ET​ ESPN2/Quarterfinals, 9 p.m. ET​ ESPN2

Jan. 24: Quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m. ET​ ESPN2/Women's Semifinal, 10 p.m. ET​ ESPN2

Jan. 25: Men's Semifinal, 3:30 a.m. ET ESPN

Jan. 26: Men's Semifinal, 3:30 a.m. ET ESPN

Jan. 27: Women's Final, 3:30​ a.m. ET ESPN

Jan. 28: Men's Final, 3:30 a.m. ET ESPN