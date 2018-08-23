Qualifying rounds for the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam event of the year, began on Tuesday in New York City. First round play will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams was given a seeding boost by officials after her maternity leave. Williams, ranked 26th, is the tournament's No. 17 seed, one spot below older sister Venus, a two-time U.S. Open winner. The rest of the women's and men's singles seeds follow WTA and ATP rankings.

Simona Halep of Romania took the women's No. 1 seed, with Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and American Sloane Stephens coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Germany's Angelique Kerber sits at No. 4. Stephens is the reigning 2017 U.S. Open champion.

On the men's side, longtime rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are the top two seeds while Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia drew the No. 6 seed. Nadal took home the trophy in 2017.

Here's a look at the television schedule for the 2018 U.S. Open:

DATE TIME EVENT NETWORK Aug. 27 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. First Round ESPN Aug. 27 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. First Round ESPN2 Aug. 27 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN2 Aug. 28 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. First Round ESPN Aug. 28 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN Aug. 29 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN Aug. 29 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN Aug. 30 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Second Round ESPN Aug. 30 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 Aug. 30 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 Aug. 31 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Aug. 31 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Aug. 31 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Sept. 1 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Sept. 1 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Sept. 2 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN Sept. 2 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2 Sept. 3 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2 Sept. 3 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2 Sept. 4 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 4 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 5 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 5 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 6 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Doubles/Juniors/Wheelchair ESPN3 Sept. 6 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Women's Semis ESPN Sept. 7 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Juniors/Wheelchair ESPN3 Sept. 7 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Men's Doubles Final ESPN2 Sept. 7 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Men's Semis ESPN Sept. 8 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Juniors/Wheelchair ESPN3 Sept. 8 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Mixed Doubles Final ESPN3 Sept. 8 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Women's Singles Final ESPN Sept. 9 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Juniors/Wheelchair ESPN3 Sept. 9 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Women's Doubles Final ESPN2 Sept. 9 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Men's Singles Final ESPN

ESPN3 and ESPN+ will provide coverage of all broadcast courts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

You can live stream matches on WatchESPN. Be sure to follow along throughout the tournament with SI.com.