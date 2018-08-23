Complete 2018 U.S. Open TV Schedule, Live Stream Information

How to watch the 2018 U.S. Open on television and online. See a complete TV schedule for the men's and women's draws. 

By Emily Caron
August 23, 2018

Qualifying rounds for the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam event of the year, began on Tuesday in New York City. First round play will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. ET.  

Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams was given a seeding boost by officials after her maternity leave. Williams, ranked 26th, is the tournament's No. 17 seed, one spot below older sister Venus, a two-time U.S. Open winner. The rest of the women's and men's singles seeds follow WTA and ATP rankings.

Simona Halep of Romania took the women's No. 1 seed, with Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and American Sloane Stephens coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Germany's Angelique Kerber sits at No. 4. Stephens is the reigning 2017 U.S. Open champion.

On the men's side, longtime rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are the top two seeds while Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia drew the No. 6 seed. Nadal took home the trophy in 2017. 

Tennis
Here's a look at the television schedule for the 2018 U.S. Open:

DATE TIME EVENT NETWORK
Aug. 27 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. First Round ESPN
Aug. 27 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. First Round ESPN2
Aug. 27 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN2
Aug. 28 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. First Round  ESPN
Aug. 28 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN
Aug. 29 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN
Aug. 29 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN
Aug. 30 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Second Round ESPN
Aug. 30 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN2
Aug. 30 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN2
Aug. 31 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
Aug. 31 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
Aug. 31 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
Sept. 1 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
Sept. 1 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
Sept. 2 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN
Sept. 2 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2
Sept. 3 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2
Sept. 3 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2
Sept. 4 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN
Sept. 4 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN
Sept. 5 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN
Sept. 5 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN
Sept. 6 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Doubles/Juniors/Wheelchair ESPN3
Sept. 6 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Women's Semis ESPN
Sept. 7 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Juniors/Wheelchair ESPN3
Sept. 7 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Men's Doubles Final ESPN2
Sept. 7 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Men's Semis ESPN
Sept. 8 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Juniors/Wheelchair ESPN3
Sept. 8 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Mixed Doubles Final ESPN3
Sept. 8 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Women's Singles Final ESPN
Sept. 9 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Juniors/Wheelchair ESPN3
Sept. 9 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Women's Doubles Final ESPN2
Sept. 9 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Men's Singles Final ESPN

ESPN3 and ESPN+ will provide coverage of all broadcast courts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

You can live stream matches on WatchESPN. Be sure to follow along throughout the tournament with SI.com

