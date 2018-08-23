How to watch the 2018 U.S. Open on television and online. See a complete TV schedule for the men's and women's draws.
Qualifying rounds for the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam event of the year, began on Tuesday in New York City. First round play will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. ET.
Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams was given a seeding boost by officials after her maternity leave. Williams, ranked 26th, is the tournament's No. 17 seed, one spot below older sister Venus, a two-time U.S. Open winner. The rest of the women's and men's singles seeds follow WTA and ATP rankings.
Simona Halep of Romania took the women's No. 1 seed, with Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and American Sloane Stephens coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Germany's Angelique Kerber sits at No. 4. Stephens is the reigning 2017 U.S. Open champion.
On the men's side, longtime rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are the top two seeds while Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia drew the No. 6 seed. Nadal took home the trophy in 2017.
Here's a look at the television schedule for the 2018 U.S. Open:
|DATE
|TIME
|EVENT
|NETWORK
|Aug. 27
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 27
|6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 27
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 28
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 28
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 29
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 29
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 30
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 30
|6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 30
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 31
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 31
|6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 31
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|Sept. 1
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|Sept. 1
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|Sept. 2
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN
|Sept. 2
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Sept. 3
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Sept. 3
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Sept. 4
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 4
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 5
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 5
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 6
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Doubles/Juniors/Wheelchair
|ESPN3
|Sept. 6
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Women's Semis
|ESPN
|Sept. 7
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Juniors/Wheelchair
|ESPN3
|Sept. 7
|12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|Men's Doubles Final
|ESPN2
|Sept. 7
|4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Men's Semis
|ESPN
|Sept. 8
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Juniors/Wheelchair
|ESPN3
|Sept. 8
|12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|Mixed Doubles Final
|ESPN3
|Sept. 8
|4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Women's Singles Final
|ESPN
|Sept. 9
|12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Juniors/Wheelchair
|ESPN3
|Sept. 9
|1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
|Women's Doubles Final
|ESPN2
|Sept. 9
|4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Men's Singles Final
|ESPN
ESPN3 and ESPN+ will provide coverage of all broadcast courts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.
You can live stream matches on WatchESPN. Be sure to follow along throughout the tournament with SI.com.