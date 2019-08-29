Gael Monfils has long been one of tennis' flashiest players, so it was only right on Thursday night for the 32-year-old to close win over Albert Ramos Viñolas with a trick shot for the ages.

Monfils received a desperation lob from Viñolas on the final point of the third set, with the entire court free for a simple slam to close the 6–3, 6–2, 6–2 victory. But the Frenchman avoided the easy path, instead launching an impressive 360-degree slam that would make Vince Carter proud.

And the award for most dramatic match point reaction of the week goes to... 🤣@Gael_Monfils | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/36I9vCRTMg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019

Monfils advanced to the third round of the US Open with Thursday's win. He reached the semifinals at the US Open in 2016, his best finish in a Grand Slam.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov will await Monfils in the fourth round on Saturday.