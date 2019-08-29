Monfils reached the third round of the US Open for the fourth time in six years with Thursday's win.
Gael Monfils has long been one of tennis' flashiest players, so it was only right on Thursday night for the 32-year-old to close win over Albert Ramos Viñolas with a trick shot for the ages.
Monfils received a desperation lob from Viñolas on the final point of the third set, with the entire court free for a simple slam to close the 6–3, 6–2, 6–2 victory. But the Frenchman avoided the easy path, instead launching an impressive 360-degree slam that would make Vince Carter proud.
And the award for most dramatic match point reaction of the week goes to... 🤣@Gael_Monfils | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/36I9vCRTMg— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019
"SHOWTIME!"— NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 25, 2019
Vince Carter goes 360 on the break! #NBADunkWeek #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/MeCx7gVfFB
Monfils advanced to the third round of the US Open with Thursday's win. He reached the semifinals at the US Open in 2016, his best finish in a Grand Slam.
Canadian Denis Shapovalov will await Monfils in the fourth round on Saturday.