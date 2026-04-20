Carlos Alcaraz’s Attempt to Defend French Open Title Could Be in Jeopardy

Following an incredible 2025 on clay courts, Carlos Alcaraz’s clay season may be pretty short this year. He reached the Monte-Carlo Masters final on Sunday, April 12, when he lost to Jannik Sinner, only to withdraw from the Barcelona Open three days later after injuring his right wrist. The Spaniard then withdrew from the Madrid Open this week after undergoing tests on his wrist last week. He is the reigning champion at Madrid.

Now, the question becomes whether or not Alcaraz will compete at the French Open at the end of May. He’s the defending champion at Roland Garros after he beat Sinner in a five-set match for the ages last June. He was aiming to continue his incredible run at the majors, as he also just won the Australian Open and U.S. Open—the win down under completed his career grand slam.

On Monday, Alcaraz attended the Laureus Awards in Madrid and wore a brace on his right wrist, instantly worrying tennis fans. Alcaraz himself didn’t help with the doubt as he couldn’t give a firm answer about his chances of competing at the French Open next month; it’s all dependent on his upcoming medical tests.

“The next [medical] test will be crucial,” Alcaraz said, via the Associated Press’ translation. “We’ve been trying to do everything we can do to make sure that this test goes well. I’m trying to be very patient. But we are good, we are just waiting a little bit. We have a few tests in the next few days and then we will see how the injury is, and what the next steps will be.”

Carlos Alcaraz at the @LaureusSport with the that right wrist 'cast'. pic.twitter.com/fouUGGkd3C — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 20, 2026

For a champion like Alcaraz, waiting on something like his injury status is the hardest part.

“For now, I’ve been trying to stay positive, to stay upbeat, even though these days have become a bit too long,” he said.

The 22-year-old is worried about missing the major tournament, but knows that he shouldn’t force an injury that’s not healed for the longevity of his career.

“I have a long career ahead of me,” Alcaraz said, per The Tennis Letter’s translation. “Forcing for Roland-Garros could penalize me enormously in the future. ... We'll see what the exams show. But I prefer to come back a bit later rather than rush.”

He hasn’t made an official decision about the Italian Open, where he is also the defending champion. The clay tournament begins on May 5. Before losing to Sinner in Monte-Carlo, Alcaraz was on a 17-match winning streak on clay. It’s hard to watch him miss out on tournaments this year on arguably his best surface.

What Alcaraz’s potential absence at Roland-Garros means for Sinner

If Alcaraz ends up not competing at Roland-Garros next month, then the clear favorite to win the title will be Sinner. He’s the reigning runner-up, and he’s on a tear this season so far. He’s won three tournaments in a row, starting with Indian Wells, followed by Miami and Monte-Carlo. If he remains at this level, the world No. 1 will be tough to beat in Paris, to say the least.

The biggest thing on the line for Sinner is his career grand slam—he needs just a French Open title to accomplish this feat. He’s won two Australian Opens (2024, ‘25), one Wimbledon (‘25) and one U.S. Open (‘24), and would become just the 10th men’s tennis player in history to achieve this milestone. He won’t make the same kind of history Alcaraz did when he completed his career grand slam, as the Spaniard was the youngest man to ever accomplish the goal. Still, it would be an incredibly impressive and rare feat to hit.

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