World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 2 Jannik Sinner in a final on Sunday—which is something tennis fans are getting used to seeing. This time, the two rivals will square off for the Monte-Carlo Masters title, one that Alcaraz is defending.

There’s a lot on the line for both players on Sunday—will Sinner regain the no. 1 ranking and keep his winning streak alive? Or will Alcaraz hold onto the top ranking and continue his winning streak on clay going?

Sports Illustrated will be live blogging the final between the world’s top two men’s tennis superstars on Sunday to see who’s crowned the winner. Stay tuned for all the important updates below.

Live Updates for Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Monte-Carlo final

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