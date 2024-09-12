Rafael Nadal Withdraws From 2024 Laver Cup Amid Retirement Speculation
Rafael Nadal will no longer compete in the 2024 Laver Cup for Team Europe as he announced on Thursday that he withdrew from the team competition.
“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week," Nadal said in a statement. "This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win. I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn [Borg] in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar.”
Retirement rumors have circulated Nadal all season long, but the 22-time major champion hasn't stated when he plans to retire. Many fans speculated that he could retire at the Laver Cup, just as his friend and long-time opponent Roger Federer did in 2022.
Nadal missed Wimbledon and the U.S. Open and most recently competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He reached the men's doubles quarterfinals alongside Carlos Alcaraz.
The 38-year-old missed the beginning of the 2024 season with abdominal issues. He missed most of the 2023 season while dealing with a hip surgery and recovery.