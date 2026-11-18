Hey everyone …

• Here’s this week’s Served Podcast:

• In non-tennis news, the menace that is kratom:

• Your tennis read of the week comes courtesy of Michael J. Lewis.

• Meet Brian Anderson , who’s made such a graceful transition to tennis.

• No such thing as too much Billie Jean King .

Onward …

Hi Jon, predictions can be difficult, especially about the future, but your decision last week to leave Mirra Andreeva out of your top five women in the 2027 rankings is looking sketchier. The 19-year-old not only just won the WTA Finals without losing a set, but will be No. 1 if outdoing Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open.

Andreeva would be joining elite company. If Wikipedia has it right, only five of the 30 women since the WTA ratings began in 1975 first reached No. 1 as a teenager: Tracy Austin (17), Steffi Graf (18), Monica Seles (17), Martina Hingis (16!) and, back in 2005, Maria Sharapova (18). (And if you’re curious, Serena and Iga were 20.) Do you think Andreeva will join them next year and might it be time to update your list?

Rob

• If I may plug Served the great Kim Clijsters and I talked about this topic this week. Part of this is just math. Andreeva is ranked No. 2 in the world right now, about 300 points behind No. 1. In Australia 2026, she reached the fourth round (ironically losing to Elena Svitolina, her opponent in the WTA Finals final) while the current No. 1 player, Elena Rybakina, took the title. Short of Rybakina defending, it’s entirely possible (even likely) that Andreeva will be ranked No. 1 come February.

But beyond cold, hard math, there is intuition and eyesight. Andreeva continues to evolve and mature, both personally and professionally. Her game is generally devoid of weakness, and her serve—once considered serviceable, no pun intended—is now an outright weapon. She didn’t just play better than anyone in the field last week (and bear in mind the field is the crème de la crème of the WTA), but served better than anyone. Andreeva already has a major title, so she no longer has to play with that burden. She’s beaten the best, including an outright drubbing of Sabalenka last week. She strategizes, moves well and has a concierge-level coach. We have a star on our hands.

Hi Jon: Piggy-backing off your post about Taylor Fritz playing Stockholm after his disappointment of not making the YEC, I was wondering if Fritz played Stockholm to guarantee he ends the year in the top 10 … you know … bonuses and all. And generally for all players, how important are those year end bonuses?



Happy end of the season,

J, Seattle, WA

Jon, Noticed that playing challengers and smaller events that Biannca Andreescu has won 19 of her last 20 matches in the past month and is back in the top 80. This should get her into the main draws of the grand slams next year. Great that she’s put in the work and hopefully can stay healthy.

Bob R. Green Bay

• Two stories I hope people didn’t miss:

1) Taylor Fritz stayed in Europe (in mid-November!) to play (and win) Stockholm, salving the wound of missing out on Paris (and missing those shots against Carlos Alcaraz). Also, he’s starting to build his 2027 points total.

2) Bianca Andreescu continued her tear with lower-tier wins, lifting her into the top 100 and guaranteeing her automatic entry into the Australian Open.

It’s not a perfect pairing, but there are parallels here. Both results speak favorably to the character, professionalism, and resilience of mid-career players who are not satisfied with their current status and are willing to grind to improve it.

In Ben Shelton’s new New Balance deal, according to Jessica Schiffer , he gets a $5 million bonus if he finishes a year ranked between No. 2 and No. 10. But I don’t believe that money was Fritz’s motivation. At this point in his career and life, there are other priorities and galvanizing forces.

Aryna Sabalenka fell to Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hi, Longtime reader here. At the WTA finals, Sabalenka was caught making anti-Ukrainian comments during her match against Svitolina. (See here , for example. I don’t speak Russian, but there doesn’t appear to be any dispute about the gist of her remarks.) I know that Sabalenka is a popular (and marketable) top player. But, particularly given the geopolitical context, this was at minimum gross and offensive. The silence of the WTA, Nike, and mainstream reporters/commentators is striking. Care to weigh in? (And, even if you don’t care to, please consider doing so because it’s the right thing to do.)

Thanks,

[Name Withheld]

• Sure, I’m happy to weigh in. At first I laid off, leaving open the possibility that this was AI or wasn’t quite what the internet sleuths had alleged. I—and many other journalists—were not in Indian Wells and couldn’t attend the press conference to ask the simple question, “For those of us who are neither lip-readers, nor speak Russian, would you like to clarify remarks you allegedly made?” I later learned it wouldn’t have mattered because Aryna Sabalenka did not attend a post-match press conference.

​But, yes, on Saturday, when Sabalenka effectively conceded making those remarks—writing on Instagram, “My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment.”—it became clear she deserved condemnation as well as a fine. The WTA code of conduct even specifically references derogatory remarks made at spectators, in addition to those made at officials and opponents.

​One of you asked whether I would have felt strongly if the reverse were true, and the remarks were anti-Russian or anti-Belarusian (Belarus being a Vladimir Putin–friendly Russian surrogate/union state). My knee-jerk answer: yes. You cannot curse at fans and address them in nationalistic terms. You just can’t. It’s a bad look and bad for business. Imagine the precedent this would set if it went unsanctioned.

​Second, as the reader states, “geopolitical context” matters, too. Russia vs. Ukraine is not a war. It was an unprovoked attack by one country against a sovereign country. It was carried out by a barbaric autocrat. In tennis, Ukrainian players have suffered—exiled, traumatized, residences bombed, their tennis facilities hit by bombs and drones, friends and family members killed and even coaches serving in the military—in a way Russian and Belarusian counterparts have not. Sabalenka is not just a top player, but she represents a country so closely allied with Russia. And Svitolina is not merely Ukrainian, but the face of resistance. (Her coach in Indian Wells has spent much of the past four years serving in the Ukrainian military .) So yes, context matters. Punching down vs. punching up matters. I would argue that the anti-Ukrainian profanity and vitriol lands differently.

​One issue overlooked in this discussion: What is going on with Sabalenka’s tennis? She was No. 1 for 99 consecutive weeks—a titanic achievement—and now she is No. 3. She hasn’t won a title since Miami and was scarcely competitive at Indian Wells. She has a lot of repair work to do this offseason—in more ways than one.

Jon, any comment about Alexander Zverev facing another lawsuit, this one about making false statements? I understand if you don’t want to go there, but it seems worth mentioning.



Jeff, BKLN

• Last week Brenda Patea—Zverev’s former partner and the mother of his child who accused him of sexual abuse—filed a civil suit in Germany alleging that Zverev has made public mischaracterizations.

Backing up: It’s a real issue to have a No.1 player who engenders such discomfort. Just look at how gingerly and uneasily the ATP and tournaments market Zverev and the muted fan reception. Some refuse to watch when Zverev plays and don’t acknowledge his tennis existence. Some think he is the victim of—all together now—a “hoax” or a “witch hunt.” Polarization is often fine in sports, but not when it’s based on criminal allegations and the cloud of partner violence.

​And here’s what we cannot and should not debate: Facts. In Zverev’s case, there was a settlement that discontinued the legal proceedings. It entailed, in part, Zverev making a six-figure charitable contribution. In American terms, he was neither convicted nor exonerated. As the court told the BBC : “The decision is not a verdict and it is not a decision about guilt or innocence.”

So when Zverev says “That’s what dropping the case is: that is innocence,” as he did at a 2024 French Open press conference. That is not factual. When he says “the accusations have been proven false,” as he told L’Equipe the day after Roland Garros, that is not factual. He may be deluding himself. He may be surrounding himself with yes-men who misinform him. He may simply not know or care to know the reality of the situation. But he can’t distort objective truth and expect no consequences. (Insert Daniel Moynihan’s line here: “You are entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts.”)

​His lawyers, her lawyers and the German legal system can determine whether his playing fast and loose with facts is actionable and/or whether there’s liability here. But to your original point: Yes, at a minimum, it adds a layer of discomfort to an already uncomfortable situation, and it shouldn’t be ignored.

Jon, color me skeptical but you and Andy were being awfully nice to Ben Shelton and the hiring of Juan Carlos Ferrero. Is that really a match? Ferrero had a young Carlos Alcaraz and could mold him, almost like a second father. That is not the case with Shelton, who is at a much different point in his career.

Doug R., Ottawa

• I’m open to the suggestion that I am off here, but my sense is that the Republic of Tennis sees Shelton as a sort of typical American kid. In tennis terms, there’s a lot of lefty power and less nuance, and confidence that can bleed into swagger. He might get to the top. He might not. But he’ll have fun, smile and drive a cool car.

​As much as that’s perception, reality is quite different. Shelton has real ambition, drive and grit. We just spoke about Fritz taking this technician/tactician approach to his game and his career management. I would argue Shelton is a similar model. There’s a willingness to work and an unwillingness to say, Isn’t life at this level grand? In the past 100 or so days, he has left IMG and switched agents, added a super coach, left his clothing sponsor and changed up his schedule. This is not the picture of complacency.

​Yes, the circumstances and dynamics are different from the Ferrero-Alcaraz relationship. (Though, do note: Alcaraz’s father is also a tennis coach.) But how many coaches have found success with Player A and replicated it with Player B? And how often have the dynamics been different? (Foundering Andree Agassi and upstart Coco Gauff could not have been more different, but both won majors under Brad Gilbert.) I give Shelton a lot of credit for this hire. And I give Ferrero credit for being willing to give it a go. And if it doesn’t work, so be it. They’ll both move on with little damage done.

HAVE A GOOD WEEK, EVERYONE!