Tennis Mailbag: Which American Players Could Win It All at the U.S. Open?

Submissions have been lightly edited for brevity and clarity

As it is written, Wednesday is mailbag day.

• A reminder that the Tennis Channel pregame show from the U.S. Open—which, immodestly, is quite good—runs daily from 9:00 a.m. ET until first ball.

• Here’s the latest Served “Quick Served” episode:

Some thoughts ahead of the final weekend of the U.S. Open …

Considering Canadian tennis is far from the hopeful days of [Milos] Raonic, [Bianca] Andreescu, [Vasek] Pospisil, [Eugenie] Bouchard, etc. (sure, we still have [Denis] Shapovalov and Félix Auger-Aliassime, but … ), I’m curious, as of right now (middle Sunday evening), which American still in the draw would make the most exciting storyline if they were to win the U.S. Open this year? The following have a chance as of winning: [Coco] Gauff, [Jessica] Pegula, [Learner] Tien, [Frances] Tiafoe, [Alex Michelsen], [Ben] Shelton, [Emma] Navarro, and [Iva] Jovic.

My picks would be Pegula and Tiafoe.

Best regards,

LT (Toronto)

• Funny, I started answering this question and kept adding time stamp after time stamp. Iva Jovic is such a composed, precocious player, but she lost to Coco Gauff. Don’t sleep on Learner Tien, who is maturing by the month and has become a wildly entertaining shotmaker … oh, wait, he couldn’t quite close out Karen Khachanov. Alex Michelsen didn’t drop a set in Week 1 and had a real shot at beating Frances Tiafoe—until he didn’t.

I’m going to stop this exercise and suggest that, instead, we take a moment to reflect, favorably, on American tennis. At a time when the sport has become relentlessly global—with 11 Argentines in the men’s draw and Southeast Asia an emerging hotbed—American representation is so strong.

We need, of course, to differentiate between men’s and women’s tennis. The women have always been strong. The Williams sisters led the way for most of this century. But note the worthy heirs, both in quantity and quality. Gauff, Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin are all major winners. The women, including Pegula, Navarro, Amanda Anisimova, have always been a force.

As for the men, the 23-year major drought is always referenced. And there was a time recently when a lone American (John Isner, Jack Sock, Stevie Johnson) was in the top 20. Now? There is a wealth of players, with a diversity of games, styles, backstories and ages. Sons of immigrants. Sons of former players. Sons of wealth. Sons of hardship. From the East Coast and West Coast. Lefties and righties. Introverts and extroverts.

Right now, if I had to pick a men’s winner? Tiafoe is riding a wave of fan support. Ben Shelton upset Carlos Alcaraz, and it looks like he could break through. Gauff is still my pick on the women’s side. But regardless of how this shakes out, American tennis and the USTA’s players development program—long lampooned—come in for credit.

Jon, I have seen you writing about the U.S. Open deal with Kalshi and I agree with you. It is terrible. But what is the USTA’s response?

Former major singles winner who wishes to be anonymous.

• I’ll write more about this indefensible—and, more crucially, dangerous—decision in my 50 Parting Thoughts column after the tournament. Here’s a piece on a bomb threat the U.S. Open received two years ago from a distressed sports bettor.

But you raise a good question. How does the USTA defend a deal that will, with virtual certainty, foment match fixing and threats against players?

I was told by a USTA employee that “Craig [Tiley, the USTA’s new chief executive officer] is still learning about all this stuff [i.e., prediction markets].” My response would be: Fine. Everyone is learning about this emerging market and technology. But maybe don’t rush into deals when you’re still learning about the products and the context?

Those asking for comment were generally rebuffed. Per the initial report from Front Office Sports : “Kalshi and ESPN declined to comment. The USTA did not immediately offer comment.” Others were told to refer to the initial statement.

That right there was such a tell. The USTA fires off press releases at the rate Alcaraz fires off winners. Anytime a toilet flushes successfully or a tournament clock shows the correct time, they send a self-congratulatory missive. That this deal was announced during the tournament and follow-up questions about a sponsor, normally an occasion for effusiveness, were met with no comment? It tells you plenty about the shame factor here—more to come on this, but what a stain.

Does anyone else in the WTA have a perfect record against Serena Williams in singles and doubles as does Maya Joint?

Cheers, Ken Wells

Newport RI



• Props, Mary Joe Fernandez for this:

Hey Jon,

Should I assume this was a typo? “Gaël Monfils is Newport bound but, now 40, is still delighting in his final major.”

If so, O.K. But if not, what’s the pro-HoF argument?

Thanks, Duane Wright, DC

• That was a typo (now corrected). We all love Monfils. He is dazzlingly entertaining and was a top-10 player. He is not—and can’t be—Hall of Fame material. He has no major titles and didn’t break the top-five ranking. I love the guy (we all did/do). Maybe he meets the criteria for a contributor category? But as a player, he doesn’t. (Note to selves: Catch the item that Monfils now plans to enter the finance world ? There is a bit to be done about him bringing his risk/reward tennis sensibilities to this new career. Yes, you could invest in an index fund, the same way you could hit a forehand. But why not try a margin call on a REIT? Think of it as a through-the-legs topspin lob!)

Speaking of, the standard for Hall of Fame eligibility is five years after being a “significant factor on the ATP or WTA Tour.” Rafael Nadal, for instance, will be the Class of 2029, no questions asked. But what about Serena Williams? Initially, we were told the clock wouldn’t reset because of her comeback, and she would be Class of 2027. But there might be some wiggle room. Could she make the case that she was a significant factor in 2026, despite winning no singles matches? If she and Venus would like to be enshrined in the same class, is there a chance “significant” could be massaged accordingly?

Some thoughts:

1. Finally retired and had time to watch the quallies. Quite a difference from the top 20. Movement, footwork, timing, consistency.

2. Doesn’t matter what the tournament or the announcers say, the empty seats say it all. Looks like an obscure Challenger tournament. Embarrassing. Or should be.

3. Both Shelton and Tiafoe have turned up their game considerably. Shelton’s dropper is a weapon, not a bailout shot.

4. The Williamses are still a draw. How many more years can they get wild cards?

5. Read your thoughts about Djokovic. I relate, but that’s your non-player perspective, almost like you can’t bear to see him as anything less than the titan he was at his peak. That’s about you, not about him. Barring something serious, he could keep playing deep into draws for a few more years. If he wants to subject himself to the training, practice, travel, injuries, etc, that’s a family decision. Likewise for the arcs of all the greats to play the game. Your decision if you want to pay to see them. Been to a 70s/80s rock band concert lately? Same choice.

6. Mary Carillo should be in the broadcast booth before the Tennis Hall of Fame. No chance she’ll be back?

Marty B.

1) Congrats on your retirement. I don’t know; I watch qualifying and think, Wow, the margins are slim. Then you watch qualifiers beat players like Rafael Jódar.

2) Yeah, this plagues every event. The grounds are packed. Tickets are resold at five times face value, yet butts aren’t in seats. If you’re on the grounds, you wait multiple changeovers to buy a water. If you’re watching on TV, you see a pasture of vacant seats.

3) Both Tiafoe and Shelton have been dynamite, with markedly strong games and in markedly different ways.

4) Yeah, Serena will get a wild card when she’s 60 if she wants. I’m hearing that Venus getting a singles wild card will be tough in 2027—at least at bigger events—unless she starts winning. In doubles, she’ll be a lock.

5) Just to be clear, I want players to play as long as they want. I don’t buy into the tarnishing-your-legacy trope. If his cup is full and he’s competing into his 60s, great. I do find it a fascinating dilemma: I have a one-in-a-billion skill. Why walk away? vs. I used to win majors; now I am vomiting as I lose in the first round. But it’s his choice.

6) Carillo, happily, is still working, and still crushing it here, doing World Feed!

I just thought of this interesting scenario. If Monfils/[Elina] Svitolina and [Andrey] Rublev/[Mirra] Andreeva win their matches tonight, will Monfils join his wife by not shaking the Russian players’ hands? I don't think Monfils has ended a match against a Russian player by not shaking hands like his wife, but it would be a little uncomfortable if his wife is specifically not shaking their hands and he shakes hands.

Shlomo

This was sent during the mixed doubles event. It gives us an excuse to relive the shot of the year.

GAEL MONFILS WITH ONE OF THE MOST INSANE SHOTS YOU’LL EVER SEE IN YOUR LIFE



Playing US Open mixed doubles with his wife Elina Svitolina in his final Slam appearance



Both of them put their arms in the air



40. Years. Old.



Otherworldly 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/s5d82bcdKx — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2026

I asked Svitolina’s agent about this and didn’t get a response, but it’s an interesting dynamic. Me? I’m doing whatever my wife wants!

Jon,

1) While I thoroughly enjoyed watching the Williams sisters team up for doubles one last time (?), was it worth Ben Shelton starting at 10:40 p.m. ET? I didn’t see his presser after. I hope he skipped it and the fine was waived. He doesn’t seem worse for wear in the Round of 16, but that’s a ridiculous start time for anyone, much less atTop 10 American threat-to-win-star on home soil.

Also, shout out to Genie Bouchard for reminding viewers that while Serena may be the GOAT, Venus has always been a far superior doubles player, putting the team on her back time and time again. That Serena refuses to poach or hit anything other than a swinging volley has always been infuriating!

2) A lot has been written about U.S. Open ticket prices and the scourge of third party sales and scalper bots. Are they to blame for empty seats on stadium courts? When I tuned into Taylor Fritz’s last match—midday on Saturday—occupancy in the TV-visible seats was sparse. (I’d be willing to blame Honey Deuces instead of or in addition to Ticketmaster.)

3) Can we all agree that the coordinated sponsored-branded coaching section outfits are gauche? Is anyone really buying a car because of Bjorn Fratangelo’s hat?

Taylor, Malden, MA

1) Often, when matches go unreasonably late, the media withdraw their requests and the tournaments issue a few quotes from the player. Everyone wants to get home!

Ironically, Venus may have a 15-match losing streak in singles, but she was arguably the best player on the court and far superior to Serena in that doubles match.

I’ll save my Genie Bouchard praise for another time, but she is a total revelation. And—having worked with her many times, including at the U.S. Open—I can tell you she’s totally invested and prepared.

2) The USTA needs to think creatively—and enlist AI—to improve its ticket policy. Story (and post) after story (and post) reference astronomically high prices and inaccessibility. Then you watch matches and there are often pastures of empty seats.



3) Meh, coaches gotta eat. If they make a few extra bucks wearing a branded cap, what’s the harm? (As long as it’s not for a product the players are forbidden from using.)

Was wondering if you could give a plug to Steve Tignor who is arguably one of the most insightful tennis writers in the sport. As you know he and the other writers at tennis.com lost their jobs when the site became automated. He started a Substack called First Ball In (Stevetignor@substack.com) a few weeks ago that his many fans might not know about. It’s been great getting his posts every day during the U.S. Open with match predictions and articles just like it was for the 28 years he wrote for Tennis Magazine and tennis.com.

Thanks,

Alan K., Greensboro, NC

• Happily. It’s not an either/or—and I don’t hate influencers with the same zeal as many of you—but while the USTA is credentialing new content creators, it would be great to see more support for the old guard. Daniel Kaplan explains how .

Shots

• Craig Shapiro weighs in on the evolution of the U.S. Open .