The latest news, results and today's schedule for the 2017 U.S. Open, as the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is underway in Flushing Meadows, New York, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova are the top two seeds in the men's and women's singles draws, respectively. Nadal is a two-time winner of the U.S. Open, while Pliskova reached the final last year. The 2017 U.S. Open will be without Serena Williams, who remains sidelined due to her pregnancy, and several top men's players—Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic—are skipping the event due to injury.

Top results and news on Day 1

• Wimbledon champion and No. 3-seed Garbine Muguruza kicked off her U.S. Open campaign with a 6-0, 6-3 win over American Varvara Lepchenko on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

• 18-year-old American Sofia Kenin beat No. 32-seed and fellow American Lauren Davis 7-5, 7-5 to advance to the second round. Playing in the U.S. Open main draw for a third time, Kenin entered the tournament as a wildcard after winning the U.S. Open Wild Card Challenge. She'll next face American Sachia Vickery on Wednesday.

Monday's Matches to watch

Day 1 of the U.S. Open is headlined by a first-round match between No. 2-seed Simona Halep and wildcard Maria Sharapova, who is playing in her first major tournament since returning from a 15-month doping ban in April. Sharapova, a five-time major champion, leads the head-to-head against Halep 6-0, with their last meeting coming in 2015 at the WTA Finals. The match will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

On Arthur Ashe Stadium, 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic will play American Tennys Sandrgen, after Andy Murray withdrew from the tournament on Saturday with a hip injury, causing Cilic to take his place in the draw. Venus Williams will close out the day session on Arthur Ashe, facing Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova.

Men's and women's draws

Complete men's draw | Complete women's draw

How to watch the U.S. Open

The 2017 U.S. Open will be broadcast daily on ESPN. Tennis Channel will have a pre-match show starting at 8 a.m. ET each day.

View the complete U.S. Open TV schedule here.

You can live stream matches on Watch ESPN.

Pre-tournament top stories

