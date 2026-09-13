Trinity Rodman Executed the Most Incredible Trip to Catch Ben Shelton’s U.S. Open Final After Her Own Game

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman had a busy Sunday with two obligations she couldn’t miss.

First and foremost was the Spirit’s game against Boston Legacy FC in Washington, D.C., which began at 1 p.m. ET. A key late-season match as the second-place Spirit eye the NWSL’s top spot. An hour later, her boyfriend and American tennis star Ben Shelton took the court against Alexander Zverev in New York for the U.S. Open final.

Missing her game wasn’t a question, no matter how big of a moment it was for Shelton. It was the first major final of his career after an incredible run, which included his first win over Carlos Alcaraz and a huge semifinal victory over fellow American Frances Tiafoe. Shelton had a chance to become the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick won the U.S. Open back in 2003.

Zverev, the ATP world No. 2, was too big of a challenge to overcome, however, as he defeated Shelton handily in four sets, 6–3, 7–6(2), 5–7, 6–2.

Since Shelton won the third set, Rodman had a shot to make it to New York for the biggest moment of his career. ESPN posted a graphic to show what Rodman’s day would look like if all went well:

There's still a chance Trinity Rodman could make the US Open men's final to see Ben Shelton 😳 pic.twitter.com/DA3Z12XiDH — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2026

Her game began an hour and six minutes before the Shelton-Zverev match started. Per ESPN, the average NWSL match lasts two hours, while the average men’s U.S. Open match goes three hours. Then, the flight from the nation’s capitol to New York City is approximately 45 minutes. So, if all went close to the average—and especially if Shelton made it interesting against Zverev—Rodman had a shot to make it toward the end.

It wasn’t looking good as Zverev took the first two sets with relative ease. Shelton wasn’t done, though, as he won a 59-minute third set to extend the match. His magical run was done there as Zverev won the fourth set quickly to secure his first U.S. Open title and second career major after he won at Roland Garros earlier this year.

The match lasted just over three and a half hours, which allowed Rodman to make it for the ceremony to be there to support Shelton after what was a difficult loss. The dedication is admirable, which Zverev recognized in funny fashion as he addressed the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium after the win.

“Trinity, I thought you had a game today, no?” Zverev said into the microphone. “Well done to you as well and you’re the lucky charm. ... Not today, but usually.”

"You're the lucky charm … not today but usually.” 😅



Alexander Zverev to Trinity Rodman after he beat her boyfriend Ben Shelton in the US Open Final 🎾 pic.twitter.com/W9q60Yuwor — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2026

It was an incredibly quick turnaround even if there were likely some private flights and security escorts included. She was one of many who stayed at Ashe until 3:30 a.m. as Tuesday night turned into Wednesday morning to watch Shelton’s incredible victory over Alcaraz. That made the final easy work, even if she was still on the pitch an hour or so before she made it into the stadium.

”It means everything,” Shelton said of Rodman’s arrival. “I knew she was coming, I knew it was going to be pretty close to impossible to get here, but even just making the effort and trying is insane. She kind of showed up as I was losing which, for her, probably sucked. We’ve made a lot of sacrifices for each other, we’ve traveled the world to try to support each other when we can.

”It means a lot. Same with my family and friends, so many people have showed up for me. That’s what it’s all about, being able to share moments, share these two weeks with my best friends and my family, people I love.”

The match wasn’t the result that Shelton or Rodman hoped for, but it was cool to see her pull off such a wild juggling act. At just 23 years old, Shelton—who will reach a career-high No. 4 ranking next week—should have more opportunities to end the American drought.

Trinity Rodman supporting Ben Shelton no matter what 🥹



Even wearing a custom shirt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q2DkEdFz9h — espnW (@espnW) September 13, 2026