Why Novak Djokovic Believes Serena Williams Will Make a Return to Tennis

Arguably one of the biggest storylines at this week’s Indian Wells tournament is whether or not Serena Williams will return to the tennis court professionally—and she’s not even at the tournament.

Williams has continuously made headlines the past few months after she re-entered the International Registered Testing Pool, signaling a possible return. She notably retired from the sport at the 2022 U.S. Open. As of Feb. 22, Williams is officially eligible to be reinstated to return to tennis as she completed the amount of time needed for the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The question now is, will she return?

Reporters asked Novak Djokovic what his thought were regarding all the rumors circulating around Williams potentially returning. He admitted he doesn’t know her real answer, but he thinks fans will get a Williams sister reunion in doubles at some point.

“I think she’s coming back. I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to her, but I guess the sentiment is that she’s coming back,” Djokovic said on Wednesday night. “...Everybody’s excited, and it’s definitely something that is highly anticipated, so let’s see. ... I think she might maybe play a doubles tournament or two with Venus, that would be nice to see.”

Venus Williams recently was asked about a potential doubles reunion with her sister, but she didn’t give a clear answer. She probably knows more than anyone else at this point.

What Serena Williams has said (or not said) about a tennis return

Initially when the news leaked that Williams had re-entered the drug testing pool and fans went ballistic, she quickly shut down the news with a tweet.

“Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy-“ Williams tweeted.

This tweet quieted fans for a little while, until Williams appeared on the Today Show and reignited any hope fans had to see her back on the tennis court. When repeatedly asked if she was going to return, Williams never gave a clear answer and skated around the questions.

“That’s not a yes or a no. I don’t know, I’m just going to see what happens,” Williams said, adding that “that’s not a maybe.”

Fans are still waiting for Williams to give an actual update on her tennis status. She’s been seen on the tennis court practicing with her two daughters, so is she prepping for a tournament? Time will tell.

Novak Djokovic is not eyeing retirement any time soon

Speaking of retirement, every time Djokovic participates in a tournament nowadays, he is met with questions about his inevitable retirement. When will he choose to hang up his racket?

The 24-time major champion still doesn’t have an answer as he still feels like a strong competitor on the court. And, that he is. Djokovic is coming off an Australian Open final appearance, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. But, he beat Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. Alcaraz and Sinner appear impossible to beat at this moment, yet at 38 years old, Djokovic proves that he can.

“I have proven to myself and primarly to others that I can still compete at the highest level and beat these guys,” Djokovic said Wednesday. “So my logic is ‘Why not keep going as long as I have that fire and flare and quality, and also motivation to do that?’”

Once we notice any sort of decline in Djokovic’s play, that’s when we should worry about him retiring, it sounds like. For now, the G.O.A.T. will continue playing in whichever tournaments he deems fit for him, focusing on the majors.

“I really enjoy the thrill of competition. I enjoy still getting out there in front of the fans and really being competitive,” Djokovic added. “I’m still No. 3 in the world, so I don’t think it’s too bad in terms of ranking and results and performances.”

