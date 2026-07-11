Wimbledon Women's Final Live Updates: Karolína Muchová vs. Linda Nosková

One could say two things for sure about the women's Wimbledon final between Karolína Muchová and Linda Nosková. No matter what, the women's draw at Wimbledon will have yielded a first-time champion, and no matter who wins, a woman from the Czech Republic will be hoisting the championship trophy.

Besides the United States, the all-Czech final represents just the second time that two players from the same nation advanced to the Wimbledon singles final, joining Australia's Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong back in 1971. And the Muchová-Nosková match promises to be an interesting one. Both women are suited to the grass, as each has lost just one match on the surface this season. Muchová, with a slice and the crafty ability to win points at the net, will attempt to disrupt Nosková's powerful serving and groundstrokes from the baseline. Who will prevail? Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we find out!

Karolína Muchová vs. Linda Nosková live updates

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