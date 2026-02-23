Canada's Sidney Crosby Said He Was 'Pretty Close' to Playing in Gold Medal Game

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby did not play in Sunday morning's gold medal match vs. the U.S., which the U.S. won in overtime, but it sounds like his decision to sit really did come down to the wire.

“It was pretty close," Crosby told the CBC when asked just how close he was to playing. "Ultimately, I wasn’t able to go out there and do what I needed to do in order to help the team. So at that point, you have to make a decision that’s best for the group. It’s not an easy one, but that’s hockey."

The 38-year-old Crosby suffered a lower-body injury in Canada's quarterfinal matchup vs. Czechia on Wednesday. Although he was able to skate off the ice of his own accord, he did not return to the game and was later ruled out for the semifinal vs. Finland on Friday.

In his conversation with the CBC, the Pittsburgh Penguins center reflected on Canada's performance, which he found strong overall—just not in the way that mattered most.

"I think everyone should be proud the way the team performed. I thought that, obviously, we did everything but score," he explained. "In every facet, we were so good today. I thought we deserved better. But unfortunately, didn't come away with the win."

Sid said he was pretty close to playing. Also said Canada deserved better vs USA. This is a really good interview. pic.twitter.com/5ewXYEkTFs — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 22, 2026

"I thought that the way we played all tournament, even the games leading up, I thought we were really good," he went on. "We were tested in some of those games. It's not easy to get to this point, and we just found ways. I thought one of our best games was probably today. And unfortunately, it doesn't work out for us. But I'm just really proud of the group and the way we competed and the way we played."

As for his choice to sit out, well, his Team Canada teammates know that Crosby was acting selflessly.

"I didn't know until this morning, I wasn't going to ask him," said teammate Nathan MacKinnon. "But I know he did it for us. He thought he couldn't battle completely. He could've said he wanted to play, and just be on the bench, but we needed everyone and he did it for his country."

"You feel bad letting a guy like that down," added Canada's Brad Marchand, referring to Crosby. "Just one of the best ever to play, one of the best leaders to ever play the game. Wish we could have got it done for him."

Sunday's contest was tight, no doubt; the 1-1 score heading into overtime should tell you all you need to know. But it was during that extra time that Team USA's Jack Hughes scored the game-winner, thereby securing the U.S.'s first men's hockey gold medal since 1980 and handing Canada the silver. Whether Crosby's presence would have made a difference ... we'll never know.

The former first-round draft pick is said to have done everything he could to return to the ice, but just couldn't make it work.

Notably, Hughes and his New Jersey Devils will be in Pittsburgh to take on the Pens in the latter's first game out of the break on Thursday. We'll have to see if Crosby is feeling strong enough to take the ice.

