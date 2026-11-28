The world may have first heard of Ilia Malinin, a.k.a the Quad God, at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Everybody should know his name, now.

Malinin dazzled once again at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo, where he won his maiden title in his first appearance at the figure skating competition and broke a world record in the process. The American figure skating star set a new all-time short program record on Friday with 114.81 points, besting compatriot Nathan Chen’s mark of 113.97 at the 2022 Beijing Games. Malinin went on to deliver another technical free skate on Saturday to clinch the event’s trophy with 305.31 total points, easily clearing France’s Kevin Aymoz and Switzerland’s Lukas Britschgi who finished in second and third place, respectively.

The 21-year-old’s short program was as meaningful as it was flawless. Malinin skated to “Lament for the Valley” from Karl Jenkins’s orchestral Cantata Memoria album, a song he chose to honor the 28 members of the figure skating community who died in a passenger jet collision with a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington, D.C. in January 2025. The mid-air collision was the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century.

Here’s Malinin’s priceless reaction to his record-breaking short program score:

HISTORY FOR MALININ! 💪 Ilia Malinin records the highest short program score EVER at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/lgqYEvLlL1 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) November 27, 2026

And here’s his full short program, set to the beautiful song:

Malinin’s victory in Tokyo was made even more special knowing his mother, retired Russian-Uzbek figure skater Tatiana Malinina, competed for and won the NHK Trophy twice during her illustrious skating career (1999 and ‘01).

"I know that my mom has been to NHK many times, and won it a few times, so I'd love to keep that family tradition, and to win a medal for her as well,” Malinin said of breaking the short program world record.

“I feel very happy to follow my mom’s footsteps, she has been an inspiration for me, she’s always been there for me no matter what, all the good ​times and bad times, ​hard and easy times.”

“I know that my mom has been to NHK many times, and won it a few times, so I'd love to keep that family tradition, and to win a medal for her as well.”



— Ilia Malinin on his world record and competing in the same competition his mother used to attend after the short program of… — Ilia Malinin Daily (@TheIliaSociety) November 28, 2026

In his record-setting skate, Malinin put forth one of his most technical, artistic and impeccably-executed displays of his young career, hitting a quadruple flip, triple axel, quadruple lutz and more to further cement himself as arguably the world’s most mesmerizing skater on ice. Malinin looked less dominant in his free skate a day later, making an early mistake on his opening jump, and he later admitted he wasn’t feeling well during his trophy-clinching performance.

Looking back at Ilia Malinin’s devastating Olympic meltdown in Milan

Whatever shaky nerves Malinin might have been feeling in Tokyo, he overcame them and pushed through to take home the Grand Prix circuit event’s top prize.

The same couldn’t be said for the “Quad God” at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February, when he entered the Winter Games as the top-ranked men’s figure skater and a heavy favorite to win an individual gold medal. Holding a roughly five-point lead following the short program, he tragically suffered an epic collapse in his error-laden free skate final that sent him tumbling off the podium to an eighth-place finish.

A little over a month later, Malinin got his redemption in the world championships in Prague. His Milan meltdown nonetheless left a mark on the now three-time world champion, who reportedly received professional help with his mental health and admitted the pressure of the Olympics “overwhelmed” him at the time:

“It’s not like any other competition. It’s the Olympics, and I think people only realize the pressure and the nerves that actually happen from the inside. So it was really just something that overwhelmed me, and I just felt like I had no control,” Malinin said.

The emotional trauma and devastation Malinin felt from those Winter Games are but a receding blemish on his nearly pristine skating record. What an all-around impressive skate from the figure skating phenom, who brought his signature technical pizzazz to Tokyo as well as paid a beautiful homage to the figure skating community and the lives lost in the 2025 Washington D.C. plane collision. Still years away from the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps, Malinin’s next competition will be the end-of-year Grand Prix Final, where he’s looking to win his fourth straight title.