Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Meredith Is Grateful for Team USA Honoring Her Late Husband

After the United States men’s hockey team beat Team Canada 2–1 in overtime to take home the Olympic gold medal for the first time in 46 years, a few of the American players began parading around on the ice holding the late Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey. It was an amazing way to honor the late hockey player in a huge moment for Team USA.

Johnny and his brother Matthew died when they were hit by a drunk driver in New Jersey while cycling the night before their sister’s wedding in August 2024. He left behind his wife Meredith and two children.

Team USA invited Meredith, their children and Johnny’s parents to the gold medal game at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday. A few members of the team then invited the children onto the ice during the post-game celebration. The young Gaudreaus posed for photos with the gold medal winners. Meredith, who watched from the stands, is very grateful for the recognition Team USA gave her family on Sunday.

“They didn't have to do that,” Meredith Gaudreau told ABC News Live on Tuesday. “I was just very, very proud, and I'm very thankful to them for including my kids in it, and just honoring my husband the way they do. It's the classiest thing. They do all these really kind gestures and include our kids in everything, because I know that's exactly what John would want.”

Gaudreau noted that her daughter was at first hesitant to go on the ice, but then felt better once she explained why the players were inviting she and her brother.

“Daddy's friends want to take a picture with you and Johnny,” Gaudreau said. “... You get to do this because of daddy and they love and they miss him, too.”

Johnny’s death is understandably still difficult for the whole family, so celebrating him in moments like they did on Sunday are even more meaningful.

“Still every day is kind of a gut punch,” Gaudreau said. "So when the guys do what they can to still include John and our kids, it just means everything to me. You know, these guys are really good people, really good friends of ours. And I just consider them really great role models."

