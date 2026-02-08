Sad Photo Shows Lindsey Vonn’s Unlucky Move That Led to Devastating Olympics Crash

The sports world collectively held its breath when U.S. alpine skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a brutal crash in the women’s downhill at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Vonn, who was competing in this year’s Games on a torn left ACL, had one final shot at taking home gold in the event she triumphed in over 15 years ago, but within seconds of the start of her run, disaster struck.

Vonn was racing past her fourth gate when her right ski pole appeared to snag the gate at the crest of a jump, sending her off-balance and causing her body to twist sideways mid-air. Vonn crashed violently into the snow before getting airlifted to a nearby hospital; it was later reported that she had broken her leg, an injury that required surgery.

In the wake of Vonn’s devastating crash, a photo taken by AP photographer Jacquelyn Martin has been making the rounds on social media. Martin captured the precise moment Vonn clipped the ski gate, which then induced her painful-looking fall.

Take a look:

Our @AP photographer Jacquelyn Martin got this incredible shot moments before Lindsey Vonn crashed at the Milan Cortina Olympics. pic.twitter.com/eY2O2emdsj — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 8, 2026

Here’s another photo taken just after Vonn’s pole clipped the gate:

The AP's Jacquelyn Martin has the photo that shows the split-second before Lindsey Vonn's crash: her right ski pole clips the gate at the crest of the jump, which flung her off balance and induced the crash. pic.twitter.com/RKjQ4H4lKg — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 8, 2026

The photos would seem to suggest Vonn’s torn left ACL didn’t cause her crash. Instead, it looked like an unlucky pole mishap that happened in a split-second due to the finest of margins.

Vonn, 41, was in line to compete in two more events at Milan Cortina before suffering her injury. A little over a week ago, she ruptured the ACL in her left knee before the Games, threatening her hopes to become the oldest person ever to win a medal in alpine skiing at the Winter Games. She ended up pushing through the pain to hunt for Olympics glory, only to close out what’s likely her final Games in the saddest way possible.

Fans lamented Vonn’s ski pole incident and wished her the best in her future recovery:

First there was the CBC broadcaster scream, then concern and horror for Lindsey Vonn. We saw Breezy Johnson having to sit forever after a historic run, knowing her US teammate had just been airlifted away. There were those close to Vonn sitting in the crowd in shock. Others in… https://t.co/1Zr6cogAFh — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 8, 2026

As it turns out, Lindsey Vonn’s crash has nothing to do with the ACL. She clips the gate, it spins her and she couldn’t recover. Gutted. 😢 https://t.co/YSG0dys1IA — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) February 8, 2026

This will forever be one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen anyone attempt. All the praise in the world to Lindsey Vonn for being such a legend. The real athletes understand 🙏🏻 https://t.co/q4LB0nWSPb — Kim Becker (@kimberlyjbecker) February 8, 2026

Unreal photo, at the intersection of sport x humanity. https://t.co/mhJzQj4uv6 — Mike Crowley (@crwls) February 8, 2026

Though this wasn’t at all how Vonn wanted to go out, it’s still incredible that she was able to compete in the Olympics on one healthy leg. Prayers up for an all-time American skiing legend.

