Megan Keller’s Gold-Medal Winning Goal Left Team USA Ice Hockey Coach in Tears

A goal so good it reduced her own coach to tears.

That’s exactly what Megan Keller delivered during overtime as the U.S. women’s ice hockey team secured a gold medal in dramatic fashion.

Team USA was trailing 1–0 with less than three minutes to go in regulation before captain Hilary Knight scored the equalizer to force overtime. In OT, Keller lifted the U.S. to its third-ever gold medal in women’s ice hockey with a truly stunning goal.

Keller’s winner left Team USA’s coach, John Wroblewski, in tears on the bench. Wrobleswki was unable to contain his emotions in the aftermath of the all-important overtime winner, overcome with joy after the U.S. won gold medal in his first time at the Olympics as the team’s head coach.

Keller was a spark plug for the U.S. throughout the Games, but her biggest moment came when the team needed her most. It was immediately clear just how much the moment meant to Wroblewski, in what was undoubtedly the biggest game of his coaching career.

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Megan Keller’s special winning champion moment sends John Wroblewski into full tears. https://t.co/ZWOtsvlC7P pic.twitter.com/ZjAuZe4Y0U — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) February 19, 2026

What an incredible moment for Team USA. Things were looking grim toward the end of regulation, but the team never gave up hope and rallied back to win the gold medal in overtime.

Wroblewski’s reaction from the bench truly says it all.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated