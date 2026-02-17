Simone Biles Sent Private Message to Ilia Malinin After Heartbreaking Olympic Collapse

When Ilia Malinin skated onto the ice for a shot to make Olympic history, U.S. gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles was there in the stands waiting to witness it. And when Malinin fell twice in his free skate program, ultimately tumbling off the podium in the men’s individual figure skating competition, Biles was there to pick him up and dust him off.

Biles revealed on a recent appearance on NBC’s TODAY show that she met up with Malinin following his disastrous free skate performance that saw him finish in eighth place despite entering the Milan Cortina Games as the clear-cut favorite.

Biles, who isn’t immune to a bout of nerves herself, was among those making sure Malinin kept his head up after failing to medal in the individual event.

“I've definitely had a chance to bump into him,” Biles said. “I've sent him messages on Instagram as well. Obviously, it's all been private because I know exactly what he's going through, and I know most athletes might not be able to relate. And it’s really really hard to watch. But he's still an absolute legend, so I see him coming out on top after this, and we're all just cheering for him.”

Here’s Biles and Malinin sharing a great moment in Milan days after his brutal finish:

“Teach me a thing or two.”

“Teach me a double full!”

“Teach me a quad!”



— Ilia Malinin with Simone Biles on the set of the TODAY show in Milan, Italy today!



🎬 todayshowpic.twitter.com/obV19J2iHZ — Ilia Malinin Daily (@TheIliaSociety) February 17, 2026

“We’ve had a similar path, and especially she told me she can relate to that. .. For her, she just had to get through there and understand what happened to not have that happen in the future,” Malinin told NBC’s Mike Tirico of his conversation with Biles.

Malinin, who helped the Americans win gold in the team competition in Milan, entered the free skate leading by five points with his first career individual gold medal seemingly within reach. But then disaster struck, as Malinin looked shaky from the start of his program and suffered two falls as well as other uncharacteristic errors.

A heartbroken Malinin was still trying to process his Olympic meltdown minutes after the winners were announced. And it’s a feeling Biles perhaps knows all too well.

Why Simone Biles can relate to Ilia Malinin’s Olympic skating collapse

Biles notably suffered from a case of the “twisties” in the 2020 Tokyo Games, which caused her to withdraw from the team final and three other events in order to prioritize her mental health. For those unaware, the “twisties” are a mental block usually triggered by stress or anxiety that leads to a dangerous disconnect between the brain and body. Essentially what other sports dub the “yips,” the “twisties” are more frightening because they can cause gymnasts to lose control of their bodies as they spin through the air.

But Biles refused to let her mental setbacks define her; she let her accomplishments do that, instead. Biles boasts a record 11 Olympic medals (seven gold)—making her the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history—and has frequently pushed the boundaries of what was previously thought impossible in the sport. Malinin mirrors Biles in that regard, though he shows off his talents on the ice instead of the mat. The 21-year-old American superstar made history by landing the first-ever quad axel in competition in 2022 and it looked like the “Quad God” was going to pull it off for the first time in Olympic history, but he backed out of it early in his free skate program. The rest was unfortunate history in the making.

Three years after her mental stumble, Biles came back to win three gold medals and one silver in the 2024 Paris Games. Malinin could follow a similar path to greatness in the 2030 French Alps Games—assuming he’s up for the challenge.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated