Team USA Men’s Hockey Players Felt All the Emotions During National Anthem

The United States men’s hockey team broke a 46-year old curse on Sunday by winning the Olympic gold medal over Team Canada. Team USA hadn’t won gold since 1980, a run that included the famous “Miracle on Ice” game.

Understandably, the U.S. players were full of emotions after Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime. The U.S. hadn’t won gold in their lifetimes—it seemed miraculous for them to finally win that gold medal.

SI’s Erick W. Rasco’s Best Photos From Olympic Hockey Gold Medal Game

Hearing your country’s national anthem played after winning a gold medal is a moment every Olympian dreams of experiencing. The American men’s hockey team had their dreams come true on Sunday. After the players were each given their gold medal on the podium, “The Star-Spangled Banner” echoed throughout the arena in Milan. NBC’s cameras panned to each of the players standing with their arms around each other’s backs as many shed tears and others showed huge grins as they celebrated the win.

The USA men's hockey team takes in the anthem at the #WinterOlympics. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xSVGOtUddn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Emotions were already high on the ice after the win as a few of the players skated around holding the late Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey. Gaudreau, a former Team USA hockey player, tragically died in 2024 when he and his brother were hit by a drunk driver while cycling. Team USA also invited Gaudreau’s children onto the ice to pose for pictures with the whole team. Talk about a tear jerker moment.

This is a day these players will never forget. And what a ride it’s been to get there.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated