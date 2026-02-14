Through Day 8, Canada Surprisingly Still Without First Gold Medal at Winter Olympics

Through the first week of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Canada stunningly has yet to win a gold medal.

Team Canada has won eight medals at the Milan Cortina Games so far, tied for the 10th most medals among nations at the Games. They have compiled three silver medals and five bronze medals but are still seeking their first gold. In comparison, every team with at least eight medals has won at least three gold thus far. The current medal leader is Norway, which has won 20 total medals and 10 golds.

Historically, Canada has been one of the top teams at the Winter Olympic Games. Entering this year’s Games, Canada ranked fifth in both total medals and gold medals all-time at the Winter Olympics.

The disappointing results come as federal funding sports in Canada has remained stagnant instead of increasing. Athletes are now responsible for more of the costs, causing some to pick up a second job or go into debt.

“The reality is we are falling way behind our competitors. Germany, Italy, France are outspending us by 10 times. Great Britain nearly six times our investment,” Canadian Olympic committee CEO David Shoemaker told CBC Sports.

Over the first week of the Games, Canada came heartbreakingly close to earning a gold medal in the men’s moguls. Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury and Australia’s Cooper Woods tied for the best score at 83.71, but Woods was given the tiebreaker and gold thanks to a 0.7 higher turn component score. This was Kingsbury’s fourth Olympic medal and third silver in the event. He previously won gold in the men’s moguls in 2018.

Canada also fell crushingly short of a gold in the men’s snowboard cross as Éliot Grondin finished with the silver for the second Olympics in a row. Grondin came just .03 seconds short of Austria’s Alessandro Hämmerle, the winner.

The Canadians will have opportunities to finally claim a gold medal over the second and final week of the Games. For now though, here’s a look at the 17 countries that have won gold.

Norway (10)

Italy (6)

United States (5)

Austria (4)

France (4)

Germany (4)

Netherlands (4)

Sweden (4)

Switzerland (4)

Japan (3)

Australia (3)

Czech Republic (2)

Slovenia (2)

South Korea (1)

Brazil (1)

Britain (1)

Kazakhstan (1)

Notably, Brazil’s Lucas Pinheiro Braathen earned the nation’s first medal ever at the Winter Olympics after winning gold in the giant slalom on Friday. It also the first Winter Olympic medal for any South American nation. Pinheiro Braathen originally represented Norway until 2024, when he came out of retirement to compete for Brazil, his mother’s home country.

Kazakhstan also secured its second ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics after Ilia Malinin’s stunning collapse gave way for Mikhail Shaidorov to win the men’s individual figure skating competition.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated