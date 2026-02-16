The BEST place to find pins at the Olympics 😍

The most popping place at the Olympics may not be any event, it may be the Olympic pin trading center.

And the line outside is proof.

Located just around the corner from the Garibaldi Metro stop, the decades-long tradition has made its way into the heart of Milan.

It's not a big center, but it is certainly one of the bigger attractions.

Traders from around the world, a lot from the US, were set up inside with tens to hundreds.

Of pins ready to trade.

There was also a wall full of Milan-specific pins for purchase, each of which costs €12.

It's hard not to be drawn in by the atmosphere, and I certainly fell victim to the hype, purchasing a couple myself to get my own collection started .

Now, there is an art to pin trading with each pin having a certain value depending on size, design, sponsorship, logos, and more with every Every little detail counting.

And if you don't wanna wait in line to get in, don't worry, there are traders outside as well.

This isn't the only place you can get them either.

You can really trade anywhere.

And if you want a specific pin without paying the price, the City Milan is hosting pop-up sites in each of the city's most iconic neighborhoods with the Visit Milano Instagram detailing exactly where you can get pins for free.