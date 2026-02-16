00:01:03 |
The BEST place to find pins at the Olympics 😍
Up Next
Jordan Stolz Sets ANOTHER Olympic Record
9 hours ago
The Ilia Malinin Stunner
Feb 14, 2026
Ilia Malinin Places 8th After Two Big Falls
Feb 14, 2026
A Record Breaking Medeal Day in Cortina Milano
10 hours ago
U.S. Curling Gets First Ever Win Against Canada
Feb 14, 2026
Jordan Stolz Sets ANOTHER Olympic Record
9 hours ago
The Ilia Malinin Stunner
Feb 14, 2026
Ilia Malinin Places 8th After Two Big Falls
Feb 14, 2026
A Record Breaking Medeal Day in Cortina Milano
10 hours ago
U.S. Curling Gets First Ever Win Against Canada
Feb 14, 2026
USA Hockey Rallies For Comeback Win Against Denmark
9 hours ago
It's Time for the Warriors To Have a Steph Curry Conversation
Jan 28, 2026
Farmers Insurance Open Betting Preview
Jan 27, 2026
Amon Ra St. Brown: Trusts the Lions' Offseason Moves
Feb 6, 2026
Albert Breer on Seahawks Smothering Patriots in Super Bowl LX
Feb 9, 2026
Alexander Volkanovski Wants Jason Statham to Play Him in His Biopic
Jan 30, 2026
Daniel Cormier Says Conor McGregor Needs to Fight on the UFC White House Card
Feb 6, 2026
Transcript
The most popping place at the Olympics may not be any event, it may be the Olympic pin trading center.
And the line outside is proof.
Located just around the corner from the Garibaldi Metro stop, the decades-long tradition has made its way into the heart of Milan.
It's not a big center, but it is certainly one of the bigger attractions.
Traders from around the world, a lot from the US, were set up inside with tens to hundreds.
Of pins ready to trade.
There was also a wall full of Milan-specific pins for purchase, each of which costs €12.
It's hard not to be drawn in by the atmosphere, and I certainly fell victim to the hype, purchasing a couple myself to get my own collection started .
Now, there is an art to pin trading with each pin having a certain value depending on size, design, sponsorship, logos, and more with every Every little detail counting.
And if you don't wanna wait in line to get in, don't worry, there are traders outside as well.
This isn't the only place you can get them either.
You can really trade anywhere.
And if you want a specific pin without paying the price, the City Milan is hosting pop-up sites in each of the city's most iconic neighborhoods with the Visit Milano Instagram detailing exactly where you can get pins for free.