00:00:30 |
Alexander Volkanovski Wants Jason Statham to Play Him in His Biopic
Up Next
Albert Breer Asks will Klint Kubiak Stay in Seattle or Leave for AZ or Vegas?
Jan 30, 2026
Roman Reigns Is the FACE of PRO WRESTLING
Jan 31, 2026
Albert Breer on Joe Brady New Bills HC, SB LX Is Set, Senior Bowl Update
Jan 27, 2026
New Calf Injury Complicates a Giannis Trade
Jan 28, 2026
It's Time for the Warriors To Have a Steph Curry Conversation
Jan 28, 2026
Albert Breer Asks will Klint Kubiak Stay in Seattle or Leave for AZ or Vegas?
Jan 30, 2026
Roman Reigns Is the FACE of PRO WRESTLING
Jan 31, 2026
Albert Breer on Joe Brady New Bills HC, SB LX Is Set, Senior Bowl Update
Jan 27, 2026
New Calf Injury Complicates a Giannis Trade
Jan 28, 2026
It's Time for the Warriors To Have a Steph Curry Conversation
Jan 28, 2026
Farmers Insurance Open Betting Preview
Jan 27, 2026
Bills Stay In House with Hiring of Joe Brady
Jan 27, 2026
Albert Breer on Todd Monken to Browns, Klint Kubiak Decision Looming
Jan 30, 2026
Patrick Reed is Leaving LIV Golf, Returning to PGA in 2027
Jan 28, 2026
Mark Hamill & Tom Kenny Compare Patrick to Travis Kelce & Debate SpongeBob’s UFC Odds
Dec 19, 2025
Could Notre Dame MISS The CFP? Championship Weekend Preview | Others Receiving Votes
Dec 16, 2025
What’s Next in Golf: SI Golf’s Highlights from the 2026 PGA Show
Jan 27, 2026
Transcript
When it's all said and done and they make the movie about Alexander Volkanovski, who is going to play you?
It's weird because I'm enjoying the acting right now.
I believe I should, I could do it.
Like, I really do believe I can handle that, and I'm going to be shown through more and more by then.
They're gonna want me to play, but if they didn't want me because they think it's better if someone else, maybe a Jason Statham, I don't know, it's a look, I've been going for, maybe you know I'm sure you've heard that before.
Yeah, have you, but you know, maybe, uh, I don't know, give him a little more of a, a European look, maybe, I don't know, we can make it work, yeah.