Alexander Volkanovski Wants Jason Statham to Play Him in His Biopic

When it's all said and done and they make the movie about Alexander Volkanovski, who is going to play you?

It's weird because I'm enjoying the acting right now.

I believe I should, I could do it.

Like, I really do believe I can handle that, and I'm going to be shown through more and more by then.

They're gonna want me to play, but if they didn't want me because they think it's better if someone else, maybe a Jason Statham, I don't know, it's a look, I've been going for, maybe you know I'm sure you've heard that before.

Yeah, have you, but you know, maybe, uh, I don't know, give him a little more of a, a European look, maybe, I don't know, we can make it work, yeah.