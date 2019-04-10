Katie Lou Samuelson's day couldn't have been more special. The former UConn star was selected fourth by the Chicago Sky during the 2019 WNBA draft on Wednesday night, signaling the start of the next phase of her already-illustrious basketball career.

But after her selection, Samuelson was shown a video featuring highlights from her time at UConn. However, Samuelson's compilation suddenly cut to NBA legend Larry Bird, who shared a special congratulatory message for her.

That 3️⃣3️⃣ connection 🔥 @33katielou was selected No. 4 overall pick by the @wnbachicagosky and received a surprise message from @nba legend Larry Bird pic.twitter.com/sxK1rm03jQ — WNBA (@WNBA) April 11, 2019

"Thank you for the honor of wearing No. 33," Bird says. "I can't wait to see what you will accomplish at the next level."

Samuelson has famously donned the No. 33 since her days at Mater Dei High School (Calif.) and throughout her UConn career, where she was a two-time national champion.

"I'm speechless," an emotional Samuelson says. "He's my favorite player ever."