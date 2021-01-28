WNBA Rumors: All-Star Guard Chelsea Gray to Sign With Aces

Three-time WNBA All-Star Chelsea Gray is reportedly signing with the Las Vegas Aces, according to TheNextHoops's Howard Megdal.

Gray spent the first five years of her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks and won a championship in 2016. She made three consecutive All-Star teams in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

This past season, Gray averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds in just under 31 minutes of action. She was also recently named as one of 19 WNBA players traveling to a USA Basketball Women's National Team minicamp in early February in preparation for this summer's Olympics.

By joining Las Vegas, Gray bolsters last year's top regular season team and the eventual WNBA finals runner-ups.

Las Vegas, which was recently purchased by Raiders owner Mark Davis, already has one of the WNBA's most talented rosters. The team is led by league MVP A'ja Wilson, two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby and five-time All-Star Angel McCoughtry. Former First-Team All-WNBA center Liz Cambage and former No. 1 overall pick Kelsey Plum are also expected back next season.

