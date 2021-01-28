SI.com
WNBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Jewell Loyd's Long, Strange Year Culminates in a Championship
Jewell Loyd's Long, Strange Year Culminates in a Championship

WNBA Rumors: All-Star Guard Chelsea Gray to Sign With Aces

Author:
Publish date:

Three-time WNBA All-Star Chelsea Gray is reportedly signing with the Las Vegas Aces, according to TheNextHoops's Howard Megdal.

Gray spent the first five years of her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks and won a championship in 2016. She made three consecutive All-Star teams in 2017, 2018 and 2019. 

This past season, Gray averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds in just under 31 minutes of action. She was also recently named as one of 19 WNBA players traveling to a USA Basketball Women's National Team minicamp in early February in preparation for this summer's Olympics.

By joining Las Vegas, Gray bolsters last year's top regular season team and the eventual WNBA finals runner-ups.

Las Vegas, which was recently purchased by Raiders owner Mark Davis, already has one of the WNBA's most talented rosters. The team is led by league MVP A'ja Wilson, two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby and five-time All-Star Angel McCoughtry. Former First-Team All-WNBA center Liz Cambage and former No. 1 overall pick Kelsey Plum are also expected back next season. 

Check out the latest news and notes from around the WNBA: 

  • WNBA champion Aerial Powers is signing with the Minnesota Lynx. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports
  • Guard Jasmine Thomas is returning to the Connecticut Sun on a multi-year deal. (Rachel Galligan, Winsidr)
  • Former Fever forward Natalie Achonwa is signing a multi-year contract with the Minnesota Lynx. (Doug Feinberg, Associated Press)
  • Former Seattle Storm wing Alysha Clark and the Washington Mystics are close to a verbal agreement. (Rachel Galligan, Winsidr)
  • Former Sky forward Cheyenne Parker has verbally agreed to sign with the Atlanta Dream. (Aryeh Schwartz, Winsidr)
  • Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Candace Parker has committed to playing with the Candace Sky next season. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)
  • WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike agreed in principal to a multi-year deal to re-sign with the Los Angeles Sparks. (Rachel Galligan, Winsidr)

YOU MAY LIKE

deshaun-watson-houston-texans
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Requests Trade Despite David Culley Hire

Watson reportedly requested a trade out of Houston "weeks ago," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kurt Angle makes his entrance at WrestleMania 35
Play
Wrestling

Kurt Angle Launches First Podcast

WWE icon Kurt Angle says his new podcast will cover everything from his legendary wrestling career to his struggles with addiction.

Liverpool-Tottenham-Klopp-Mourinho
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool

The two Premier League contenders are jockeying for positioning near the top of the table on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Chelsea Gray
Play
WNBA

WNBA Rumors: All-Star Guard Chelsea Gray to Sign With Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are reportedly adding one of the league's best free-agents this offseason.

cristiano-ronaldo-italy-coronavirus
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Faces Fine For COVID-19 Restriction Violation

Ronaldo was reportedly seen in social-media footage riding on a snowmobile with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill jumps on the back of Patrick Mahomes
Play
Fantasy

101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts from the 2020 Season

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, SI Fantasy insider Michael Fabiano dug up 101 fun facts from one of the most bizarre and interesting fantasy seasons of all-time

Pitt's Justin Champagnie reaches for a rebound
Play
College Basketball

Five Breakout Players Making Their Mark in College Hoops

From Justin Champagnie to Ron Harper Jr., these standouts deserve more buzz for how they've risen their games

Tuanzebe-Manchester-United
Play
Soccer

Man United Condemns Racial Abuse of Tuanzebe, Martial

The players, who are both Black, were targeted after Manchester United's loss to last-place Sheffield United.