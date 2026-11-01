“Delayed, not denied.”

Those three words came from Angel Reese after losing the biggest game of her WNBA career thus far.

On the verge of clinching the Dream’s first-ever championship, the queen of manifestation couldn’t will her way to victory in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals. Reese got bottled up in the Valkyries’ 68–63 win, finishing with just eight points on 3-for-7 shooting along with a team-high four turnovers and 12 rebounds. Stifled yet again by Golden State’s relentless pressures and defense, Reese had another quiet performance in the paint and didn’t get many easy looks. Her teammates Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray instead led Atlanta’s attack with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

When the final whistle blew, Reese swiftly walked off the court, glancing up at the swirling lavender and gold confetti once or twice. Twelve postseason games and a handful of individual records later, her WNBA dream was over. It was time to wake up.

As Golden State celebrated its maiden title at Balhalla, the 24-year-old took the podium alongside veterans Canada and Gray for the postgame press conference on Saturday night. Rather than rue her team’s mistakes or wallow in the sadness of the moment, Reese chose to focus on the positives.

“It’s tough. Especially with a good group, a great group, that honestly [it’s been] an honor to battle with all year. They changed my life. And I’m just so grateful for them, and I’m so thankful for them,” Reese said. “It is tough in the moment, but we’ll be back. I always say: delayed, not denied. This is only Year 3. They [Canada and Gray] got a lot more years left, too. I’m just really grateful that I got to go to war with this group and I would do it again, all over again.”

Angel Reese after Game 7 loss:



"It is tough in the moment, but we'll be back. I always say, 'delayed, not denied.'"pic.twitter.com/DmMcxTV8FW — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) November 1, 2026

“They push me to be better,” continued Reese. “And I’m a young player, and I’m very vocal, but I think they really helped me a lot [to] mature. In different ways I haven’t really been challenged, and they really challenged me to be better every single day. ... We’re upset about the loss obviously, but I think it hurts more because we just know how much we wanted to do it for each other.”

Dream’s Angel Reese reflects on failed WNBA title bid after Game 7 loss

Reese reflected on her first season in Atlanta after getting traded by the Sky, the team that drafted her in 2024.

“I’m really proud of the year that I had,” Reese said. “I’ve done a lot of great things this year, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without this group. We’ve won a lot of great games, and to come all the way to the Finals with this group, it says a lot. Not a lot of people have this opportunity to do it. ... I love these girls, I love the coaches.

“... Karl [Smesko] puts a lot of work in, and I’m sure he’s gonna see all of us this offseason. I’m honestly looking forward to it, I’m honestly looking forward to another year under Karl, and his development and his system, and still figuring it out.”

Like any player adjusting to a change of scenery, Reese fought through adversity during her early outings with the Dream, when she was still getting used to the offensive scheme. Practice after practice, game after game, coach Karl Smesko consistently pushed her to be the best player she could be, which included working on her three-point shot.

Last year in Chicago, Reese shot the ball from beyond the arc at an 18.2% clip. This postseason, she’s shot 38.5% from deep and nearly extended an incredible streak: Prior to Game 7, every time Reese sank at least one three-pointer in a game, the Dream won (16–0). That unfortunately ended Saturday, but Reese, the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year, has plenty of reason to hold her head up high—and it’s not all just rebounding stats.

Through the first five games of the Finals series, Reese led all players (minimum of 25+ shots attempted) in field goal percentage at 44.1%.

10 players have attempted 25+ shots in the WNBA Finals. Angel Reese is the only one shooting above 40%. pic.twitter.com/XsHH0ljGBJ — Connor Groel (@ConnorGroel) October 28, 2026

Reese lost some offensive steam later in the series, with Valks coach Natalie Nakase sticking paint-clogger Kiah Stokes on her in a tough defensive matchup. And after seven thrilling back-and-forth matchups, Golden State arguably proved to be the better-coached, more defensively prepared team, not to mention their Game 7 home court advantage.

A championship just wasn’t in the cards for Reese, who had long manifested this very moment—but eight playoffs wins and a Finals run in just her third campaign in the WNBA isn’t bad, at all.

“Just the joy that we have, just being around each other,” Reese said when asked about the most important thing she wants her teammates to remember about this season. “This is my third year, this is the most fun I’ve ever had with the group. This is the most competitive team I’ve ever been a part of where everybody just wants to see each other get better. ... There’s no egos in the locker room and nobody’s selfish. Everybody just wants to see each other succeed. When you have a team like that, I’ve been a part of some teams, and I know what it takes to win a championship. And that’s the winning mindset. Just because we didn’t win today doesn’t mean we won’t be champions in the future.”