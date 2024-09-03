Caitlin Clark Got the Most Special Shout-Out From WNBA Legend Cynthia Cooper
It’s been a memorable season for Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, to say the least. She’s set numerous WNBA records through her first 33 games, met Olympic stars Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas, and is helping lead her team to hopefully its first playoff appearance in eight years.
During Clark’s special season, the 22-year-old guard has already received plenty of praise from basketball icons such as LeBron James and Lisa Leslie. In the Fever’s 100-93 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday, Clark was lauded by yet another bonafide legend: Hall of Famer and four-time WNBA champ Cynthia Cooper.
Cooper, who had courtside seats to the Fever-Wings game, was seen interacting with a fan wearing a Fever jersey at College Park Center.
“I appreciate you for repping Caitlin Clark, who’s the absolute truth!” Cooper told the fan. “She out here balling… I’m telling you, Caitlin Clark is the absolute truth. You can see her creating for others, you can see her shooting her shot, you can see her getting to the free throw line… She’s making me better and I’m sitting on the sideline.”
Cooper briefly met up with Clark and Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell after the game, and the three of them posed for a sweet photo.
Thanks to Clark’s on-court dominance of late, the Fever have won six of their last seven games since the WNBA/Olympic break and own a winning record (17-16) for the first time this season. Amid ongoing debates over the Rookie of the Year race, Clark is averaging 18.7 points and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.