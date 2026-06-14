Caitlin Clark Didn’t Hold Back on the ‘Ridiculous’ Call Against Her in Fever’s Win Over Sun

Caitlin Clark and the Fever are finally finding their groove this WNBA season, but that doesn’t mean drama has stopped following them around.

In Saturday night’s 85-75 win over the Sun, Clark finished with a team-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, one of her most efficient statlines so far this season. However, the Fever star guard did get into some hot water with the refs on two separate occasions.

On the first, Clark was driving to the rim in the third quarter and battled through some contact from two Sun defenders before failing to get a shot off. After no whistle was blown, she aggressively punched the air in frustration, which led to her getting a technical foul.

On the second, with less than a minute remaining in the game, Clark poked the ball out on a Sun inbounds play. The ball bounced back to her, and she kicked it in a casual and non-threatening manner. She then hustled after the ball to retrieve it, but a ref called her act of kicking as a delay of game technical to be assessed to the team.

Here’s video of that controversial delay of game call:

This is a delay of game on Caitlin Clark?



These refs are goofy af 😂 pic.twitter.com/EYZu1pAfa2 — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) June 14, 2026

Clark spoke bluntly about her runs-in with the ref after clinching the win:

“I deserved it, but it was worth it,” Clark said of her first tech.

“The delay of game made no sense. It felt like (referee) Tyler (Mirkovich) wanted to insert himself into the game, and that was ridiculous. So, not a point in the game he needed to call that. I went and got the ball, went off my foot off the scorer’s table, and he gave us a delay of game which is a team technical foul. You can ask Tyler, I don’t agree with that.”

Caitlin Clark on her tech: “I deserved it, but it was worth it.”



Adds: “The delay of game made no sense. It felt like Tyler (Mirkovich) wanted to insert himself into the game, and that was ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/sbDvmiCDhr — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 14, 2026

Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White address viral sideline incident again: “Don’t think you’re talking about journalism”

A reporter in the Fever-Sun postgame presser also brought up a moment that went viral a few weeks ago: Clark and coach Stephanie White were seen having a heated sideline spat during a timeout in Indiana’s 100-84 loss to the Fire. The reporter gave the two of them the opportunity to address the moment (even though they already have), and they both shut him down pretty quickly.

“I don’t I think it’s speculation,” Clark said, when it was mentioned that there were reports of division within the team. “I don’t know about reports.”

White, for her part, gave a much more direct answer while insinuating that she didn’t appreciate the question:

“I don’t think you’re talking about journalism,” the Fever coach said. “If we're going to continue to create news from fans on social media or bots on social media, or whatever it may be, then that's a problem, right? I think legitimate news sources need to report legitimate news.”

“That’s all we got,” Clark said in agreement with White.

Watch that semi-awkward moment below:

CC goes “I think it’s speculation” when asked if she wants to address “misleading reports” about division in the team.



Steph White adds: “If we're going to continue to create news from fans on social media or bots on social media, or whatever it may be, then that's a problem.” pic.twitter.com/26t3lqkVdP — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 14, 2026

Amid a slow start to the season, the Fever are currently enjoying a three-game win streak and are playing some of their basketball this year. Clark looks like she’s finally found some consistent offensive rhythm, Sophie Cunningham has been sinking clutch threes (including two at the end of Saturday’s win over the Sun), and the team as a whole has seemingly improved their defense.

As far as Clark and White are concerned, their tense sideline moment is water under the bridge now. Indiana will look to continue its momentum on Tuesday in a home game against the Tempo.

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