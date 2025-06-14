Caitlin Clark Donned Most Adorable Sneakers in Return Game to Honor Her Dog Bella
Caitlin Clark made her long awaited return from a quad strain injury after two and a half weeks recovering. The Fever let her go unrestricted, and she wasted no time getting the scoring going and showing the Fever and the WNBA what they had been missing while she was gone.
In her debut, she laced up some new shoes, Nike Protro PE "The Bellas" that were a nod to her dog, Bella.
The shoes feature a largely tan base with a pink tongue. Inside the shoe is a picture of Bella herself. Clark gave her hand a kiss and placed her hand on the shoe in a super sweet moment as she laced them up before gametime.
Bella is a golden retriever who has been in Clark's life for a while now. The Iowa Hawkeyes frequently made her a central star of the show while Clark played college ball.
After two weeks off, Clark was probably ready to lace up in any type of sneaker. To do it in shoes that acknowledged her pup makes it all the better.