Even Caitlin Clark’s Fever Teammates Are Tired of Her Bad Technical Foul Habit

Early in Caitlin Clark’s hooping career, she skyrocketed to popularity for her signature logo threes. Now, she’s made a name for herself as one of the WNBA’s biggest superstars who’s ... getting a whole lot of technical fouls.

Clark picked up her seventh technical on the season in the Fever’s win over the Sun ahead of the WNBA All-Star break, putting her on the brink of an automatic one-game suspension. Clark has been routinely fined for every tech she’s picked up so far, but per the W’s penalty rules, players will be hit with a one-game suspension once they receive an eighth tech in the regular season.

Some of Clark’s technicals have been warranted. Others, not so much. Regardless, Clark’s Fever teammate Aliyah Boston is sick of seeing her get T’d up on the court.

“She be playing around,” Boston said of Clark’s most recent tech on the Post Moves podcast with Candace Parker. “Like she got the tech and everybody was like, ‘Oh, here she goes.’ We’re like, ‘Go get her.’ That’s why Kelsey [Mitchell] subbed in, she’s like, ‘Why am I going back in?’ We’re like, ‘Caitlin got a tech.’”

Aliyah Boston is BEGGING Caitlin Clark to chill on the technical fouls 😆❤️ @Gatorade #GatoradePartner pic.twitter.com/k6WVMi38rW — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) July 27, 2026

The Fever still have 17 games left to play in the regular season, though thankfully technical foul counts are reset in the playoffs. Boston noted that she and the Fever might try some unorthodox measures to rein in their superstar guard and prevent her from egging on any more WNBA refs.

“She can just yell at us or something, like I don’t care. ... She hasn’t tried it, that’s the problem,” Boston said, letting out a sigh. “Like, why would she do that?”

“That’s your teammate,” Parker replied. “Y’all were up 35 at the time.”

“It genuinely made no sense. It made no sense,” Boston said.

Caitlin Clark continues to prove she won’t back down from an argument. What can the Fever do about it?

For a brief refresher, Clark picked up her seventh tech after she pettily told Sun guard Saniya Rivers to look at the scoreboard during a trash-talking exchange. The Fever were indeed winning by 28 points at the time and later cruised to a blowout victory at home. Which begs the question, why is Clark jeopardizing her availability by picking meaningless fights?

Caitlin Clark and Saniya Rivers each get a technical foul after Clark tells Rivers to check the scoreboard.pic.twitter.com/YA7nfPRabj — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 23, 2026

The short answer: She can’t help it. After the Fever’s win over the Sun, the third-year guard doubled down on her stance and made clear she was going to keep being true to her fiery, uber-competitive self.

“I’m never going to back down,” Clark said of her seventh tech in a postgame presser. “I think just continue to try to control your emotions the best you can. That intensity and that fire is what makes me me, but also knowing my team needs me and finding a good balance of that. But I don’t think I'm going to be playing with that in the back of my head.”

The onus may ultimately fall on Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and other Fever vets along with coach Stephanie White to keep Clark in check for the rest of the season—though it sounds like the Fever star isn’t planning on taking things down a notch anytime soon.

Clark’s emotional intensity on the court has dominated WNBA headlines of late. Most notably, USA Today columnist Nancy Armour wrote a controversial opinion piece in which she compared Clark’s flopping and habitual complaining about calls to the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

When asked by ESPN’s Malika Andrews about how she continues to be covered by the W’s media, Clark gave this mature response:

“I think there's just like a false characterization of who I am sometimes,” Clark said in an interview before the WNBA All-Star Game. “And I get it as a reporter or as a blogger, you can write an opinion piece and that's your job and whatever. But at the same time, you don't know me. We've never had a conversation. I get people have a job to do. But at the same time, don't make accusations about my character and who I am when you don't know me.”

The Fever (17-10) are set to face the Storm on the road on Tuesday night in their first game back from the All-Star break. Clark might want to be smart about when she gets her next tech given that Indiana will be up against league heavyweights including the Lynx, Aces and Liberty in the first half of August, but then again, that’s just not really Clark’s playing style.

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